Israel Claims Palestinian Resistance Rockets Found in Occupied West Bank (VIDEO)

May 25, 2023

Videos circulated on social media showing a failed launch of a rudimentary rocket in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media confirmed on Wednesday social media footage that a rocket launcher was found in the West Bank.

Israeli reports claim that the occupation army has located a rocket launcher in a Palestinian village near the city of Tulkarm, in the northwest of the West Bank.

The news cited a statement made by the spokesperson of the Israeli army, who had claimed that the Israeli military has located the rocket launcher in the village of Nazleh, confirming that the launcher has been removed by the Israeli military for examination.

Israeli reports claim that the occupation army has located a rocket launcher in a Palestinian village near the city of Tulkarm, in the northwest of the #WestBank. pic.twitter.com/p8qZtKkYbj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 25, 2023

The reports in Israeli media followed videos circulated on social media by unknown sources showing a failed launch of a rudimentary rocket, without specifying the time or the target.

Israeli army radio, however, claimed that no such rockets were fired.

The video made a reference to the name of the rocket, calling it Qassam 1, also naming the group behind it as the ‘Ayash Brigade.”

No Palestinian resistance group has claimed responsibility for the video or the launcher.

Qassam 1 is a reference to early rockets ever launched from occupied Gaza toward Israel.

Since then, the Gaza Resistance has grown in strength, enlisted thousands of fighters and an arsenal of thousands of mostly homemade rockets, often used to retaliate against Israeli attacks or provocations.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

