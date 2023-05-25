Sayyed Nasrallah Delivers Televised Speech Thursday on Resistance and Liberation Day

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 22, 2023

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is slated to deliver a televised speech on Thursday, May 25, to commemorate Resistance and Liberation Day. The speech is scheduled to begin at 20:45 (Local Time).

On May 25, 2000, the Israeli occupation army concluded its withdrawal from the majority of Lebanese territories, with the exception of Shebaa Farms and KfarShuba Hills. This withdrawal was prompted by the significant losses inflicted upon the Israeli army as a result of successful strikes by the Resistance.

Resistance and Liberation Day, celebrated on May 25th, commemorates a significant event in Lebanese history. In 2000, this day marked the completion of the Israeli occupation army’s withdrawal from most of the Lebanese territories.

Prior to the withdrawal, Lebanon had been under Israeli occupation for nearly two decades, starting in 1982 during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon. The occupation had a profound impact on the country, causing widespread suffering and displacement among the Lebanese population.

During the occupation, Hezbollah, a Lebanese political and military organization, emerged as a prominent resistance force along with other resistance groups in Lebanon. Engaging in guerrilla warfare tactics and armed resistance, Hezbollah played a crucial role in opposing the Israeli presence and resisting their military operations.

The Resistance strikes carried out by Hezbollah and other resistance groups inflicted heavy losses upon the Israeli army, leading to a significant shift in the dynamics of the conflict. As a result, on May 25, 2000, the Israeli occupation army completed its withdrawal from most of the Lebanese territories.

However, it’s important to note that the withdrawal was not complete, as the Shebaa Farms and KfarShuba Hills remained under Israeli control. These disputed areas have been a subject of ongoing tension and have not been fully resolved to this day.

The annual televised speech by Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Resistance and Liberation Day serves as an opportunity to reflect on the significance of the day, honor the sacrifices made by the resistance fighters, and reaffirm the commitment to the liberation of all occupied Lebanese territories.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations

