Eight-hour Israeli raid leaves several wounded in Jericho

May 25 2023

May 25 2023

Israeli troops stormed over 50 homes in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp

ByNews Desk

(Photo credit: Quds News Network)

Israeli troops launched a massive, several hour raid into the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, beginning on the evening of Wednesday 24 May and lasting all the way up until the early morning hours of Thursday.

While people were peacefully sleeping, well-armed Israeli occupation forces savagely stormed and searched at least 60 Palestinian houses during a brutal military raid into Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, east of the occupied West Bank. Last night’s raid lasted for about 7… pic.twitter.com/6bsvv7lfMQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 25, 2023

At least 13 Palestinians were injured with live ammunition by Israeli forces, while at least 14 were detained.

“A large force of the occupation army stormed the camp from several directions and deployed on the rooftops of the houses in the camp, and raided more than 50 homes, including the homes of the governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley, Jihad Abu al-Assal, and his sons,” local sources told WAFA news agency.

“The occupation forces fired bullets and gas bombs at Palestinian youths as well as houses, resulting in the injuring of 13 young men with live bullets in the lower body parts,” the sources added, with the director of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in Jericho, Eid Brahma, confirming the arrest of at least 14.

Video: Well-armed Israeli soldiers savagely force Palestinians to get out of their houses as they stormed and searched at least 60 houses during a brutal military raid into Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, east of the occupied West Bank, last night.



Local sources reported… pic.twitter.com/vguNAM0Nxr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 25, 2023

One of the injured Palestinians is reported to be in serious condition, according to WAFA.

The Israeli forces “surrounded the house of a citizen and fired missiles” at it, the news agency adds. Entrances to the camp were blocked by troops, and ambulances were prevented from reaching the injured.

The troops were confronted with heavy gunfire from Palestinian resistance fighters in the camp. The clashes were ongoing for over two hours.

🔰🎥 #Urgent | Renewed armed clashes between the resistance and the occupation forces in Aqabat Jabr camp in Jericho. pic.twitter.com/XFSk9RiDJp — Scotlandiya (@BentBladi0) May 25, 2023

At around dawn, the Israeli troops began to withdraw from the camp after several hours. This raid comes as Israel has been waging a brutal war against the resistance in the occupied West Bank, launching almost daily raids into different cities and detaining scores of Palestinians.

These indiscriminate raids target resistance fighters, but civilians and unarmed residents of refugee camps are very frequently killed or injured.

The resistance in the occupied West Bank, particularly in Nablus and Jenin, has grown in an unprecedented manner, and constantly launches operations against settlers, soldiers, and army checkpoints.

As a result, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is continuously pushing to expand this already brutal raid policy into a wide-scale military operation in the West Bank.

