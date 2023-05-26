Israeli Aggression on Gaza Strip, May 2023 (Daily Update: 13 May 2023),

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

2 Palestinians Killed, and 10 Houses and 1 Apartment Bombed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip, Death Toll Rises to 33, including 4 Women and 6 Children

Ref: 56/2023

Date: 13 May 2023

Time: 15:30 GMT

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) continue their widescale aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began at dawn on Tuesday, 09 May 2023. After the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) issued a previous press release, IOF warplanes conducted more airstrikes on residential houses, agricultural lands, sites of the Palestinian armed groups, and others. As a result, 2 members of the Palestinian armed groups were killed, and other Palestinians were wounded. Thus, the death toll since the Israeli aggression started has risen to 33, including 15 civilians, amongst them 6 children and 4 women. According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the number of injuries has risen to 147, including 48 children, 26 women and 10 elderlies. Also, 10 residential houses and a residential apartment were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes, bringing the number of targeted houses and apartments to 24, including 22 completely destroyed. Moreover, a hospital and a healthcare center sustained damage due to nearby airstrikes.

This comes at a time the humanitarian crisis and disruption of public life exacerbate, as schools have been closed and fishing at Gaza Sear has been suspended for the fourth consecutive day, leaving 3500 fishermen without a source of income. Also, due to closure of crossings, movement of Gaza imports and exports has stopped, including the entry of fuel needed for the operation of Gaza Power Plant that is about to run out, forcing the Plant’s administration to turn off one of the three turbines to prolong its working hours and implying that the plant will totally shut down within 72 hours.

The following are the most significant developments:

12 May 2023

At 14:15: IOF warplanes bombed and completely destroyed Sameer Taha’s 2-storey house of 3 apartments in Jablia.

Around the same time, IOF warplanes launched 2 missiles at Ahmed al-Hashash’s asbestos house in northern Rafah. As a result, al-Hashash’s house was completely destroyed in addition to 3 other asbestos houses while a person was injured.

At 15:55: IOF warplanes bombed and completely destroyed Kamal Abu Tair’s 3-storey house of 5 apartments in ‘Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

At 16:20: Eyad al-‘Abed al-Hasani (51), a commander of Al-Quds Brigades, and his Deputy, Mohammed Waleed ‘Abed al-‘Aal (33) were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment on the 5th floor of a building in al-Nasser neighborhood in western Gaza City. As a result, the apartment was destroyed and 5 Palestinians, including 2 children, were injured. IOF announced that IOF and Shin Bet (Shabak) killed in a joint targeted operation Eyad al-Hasani, head of the Palestinian Islamic ‘s (PIJ) operations unit at, along with another operative.

Around the same time, IOF warplanes launched 2 missiles at Hussain Ma’rouf’s 3-storey house of 4 apartments in Beit Lahia, destroying it completely.

At 20:30: IOF warplanes bombed and completely destroyed a 5-storey house belonging to Mohammad Yassin in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

At 20:35: IOF warplanes launched two missiles at a house belonging to Yehya Abo ‘Obeid behind the southern side of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah. As a result, the house was completely destroyed while the Hospital sustained partial damage as well as the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s Ambulance and Emergency building, that is 100 meters away from it. Also, 10 Palestinians, including 2 children and 4 women, were injured; among them three were injured inside the hospital, including an ill child.

Moreover, as a result of recurrent airstrikes on nearby lands, MOH’s Muscat Primary HealthCare Center sustained partial damage. The Center is comprised of 2 floors and a basement on an area of 1500 sqm and houses other departments including South Central Ambulance Department serving the Rafah and Khan Yunis areas and is located in Gizan Al-Najjar area. MOH has also announced the evacuation of the ambulance station and referring all its services to Nasser Medical Complex, following the damage inflicted to the Center and breakdown of the communications network.

13 May 2022:

At 01:30: IOF warplanes bombed a 3-storey house belonging to Salim Hasan Abu Al-‘Ata in eastern Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza, extensively destroying two floors, and injuring one person.

At 03:00: IOF warplanes bombed and completely destroyed a 5-storey house belonging to Hazem Muhanna on Yarmouk Street, north of Gaza City.

At 10:05: IOF warplanes launched 2 missiles at a 3-storey house belonging to Faraj Banat housing 3 apartments near Beit Lahiya roundabout. As a result, 2 women were injured, and the house was completely destroyed.

At 11:45: IOF warplanes launched two missiles at a 3-storey house belonging to Al-Za’anin family and housing 6 apartments in Beit Hanoun. As a result, the house was completely destroyed.

PCHR strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip and warns of any further losses of civilian life and damage to civilian property, urging the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take serious action into the situation of Palestine.

PCHR reiterates its call upon the High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention to fulfil their obligations as per Common Article 1 of the Convention, “undertake to respect and to ensure respect for the present Convention in all circumstances,” and their obligations under Article 146 of the same Conventions, i.e., to hold accountable persons accused of committing grave breaches of the Convention.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine | Tagged: Gaza bombardment, Gaza strip, Home demolition, ICC, IOF, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Palestinian Children, PCHR |