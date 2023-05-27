Martyrs on liberation path: PIJ martyrs families talk to Al Mayadeen

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 27, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

The families of the martyred leaders of the Al-Quds Brigades.

By Al Mayadeen English

Families of martyred Al-Quds Brigades leaders speak to Al Mayadeen Online from Gaza about their resistance heritage.

The families of the martyred leaders of the Al-Quds Brigades, who were martyred in the recent aggression on the Gaza Strip, spoke to Al Mayadeen Online about the resistance legacy planted by the martyrs in their spirits, the resistance, and the Palestinian people.

The leaders’ families reiterated that they would continue on the Resistance path until victory is achieved and Palestine is liberated, adding that losing the leaders as martyrs would increase the resistance’s “tenacity, defiance, and determination to strike back at the enemy.”

‘He was compassionate towards people.. that’s what pushed him to fight’: martyr Tareq Ezzedine’s friend

The liberated Palestinian prisoner, Ramez al-Halabi, a friend of the martyred leader in the al-Quds Brigades, Tareq Ezzedine, confirmed in his interview with Al Mayadeen Online that the leader was able to contribute to shaping resistance in the West Bank, especially by establishing the Jenin battalion and its different branches.

He pointed out that the martyr had “a transparent human spirit and was compassionate towards his people and family,” stressing that his “humane qualities are what pushed him to fight for the people.”

‘He desperately wished for martyrdom’: martyr Jihad Ghannam’s son

Mohammad Ghannam, son of the Al-Quds Brigades martyr, Jihad Ghannam, told Al Mayadeen Online that his father was subjected to several assassination attempts while fighting the Israeli occupation.

As a result of several attempts, he once lost his legs, then one of his arms, and in another attempt, he lost his hearing in one of his ears. The martyr’s son stressed that his father desperately wished for martyrdom.

He affirmed that his family was satisfied with the resistance’s response and its courage in fighting, stressing that the resistance was not negatively affected by its loss of leaders during the battle, considering it a “privilege.”

Martyr Ali Ghali believed that ‘Resistance is a right and duty’

During her interview with Al Mayadeen Online, the mother of the martyred member of the PIJ’s Military Council and commander of the missile force in the Al-Quds Brigades, Ali Ghali, expressed her pride that the martyr leaders obtained the martyrdom they wished for.

The martyr’s daughter, Yasmin Ghali, considered that her father’s martyrdom, along with the many leaders does not weaken the resistance, nor does it stop its path, stressing that they will be succeeded by hundreds who will defend the homeland and sanctities.

The martyr’s daughter asserted that her father had a positive influence on the family because of his good morals and history of resistance and that he always saw resistance as a right and duty for everyone, viewing the next generation as the liberators of Palestine.

The second part of Al Mayadeen’s online interviews with the families of the martyr leaders comes after it conducted several interviews with the families of the martyr leaders in the Al-Quds Brigades, Iyad Al-Abd Al-Hassani, Ahmad Mahmoud Abu Daqqa, and Khalil Salah Al-Bahtini.

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) conducted air raids on the Gaza Strip on May 9th, in which 33 martyrs were killed (including 6 children and 3 women), and 190 were wounded, as a result of the raids that targeted civilian homes and resistance sites in various areas in the Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades buried a group of its leaders and fighters during the occupation’s aggression on Gaza, among them: the martyr Commander Iyad Al-Abd Al-Hassani, a member of its military council and responsible for its operations unit, the martyred commander Jihad Ghannam, secretary of the military council in the Brigades, and the martyred commander Khalil Salah Al-Bahtini. Commander of the Northern Region, and the martyr Commander Tareq Ezzedine.

Last week, the Palestinian Resistance launched Operation Avenging the Free in response to the five-day Israeli aggression against Gaza that left 33 Palestinian martyrs, including six PIJ commanders, and more than 100 injuries. The aggression ended following an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire.

In response to the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for two days in a row, where “Israel” massacred scores of Palestinians, including three Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leaders, the Palestinian Resistance launches Operation Avenging the Free to retaliate the Israeli crimes that did not even spare children or women.

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade., Assassinating Al-Quds Brigades commanders, Gaza strip, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Israeli Aggression, Operation “Revenge of the Free” |