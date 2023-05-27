Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise (Video)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 26, 2023

Mohammad Salami

On Resistance and Liberation Day, Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, addressed the recent threats made by Zionist officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, against Lebanon and the entire axis of resistance.

He strongly emphasized that such a “Great War” would ultimately lead the Israelis to their own downfall.

During a televised speech on the Resistance and Liberation Day, Sayyed Nasrallah urged the Zionist officials to avoid making miscalculations in Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, Palestine, Syria, and Iran.

He made it clear that it is not Hezbollah but the Zionist officials who should be cautious, stating, “Wait! We are the ones who threaten to wage a great war.” He warned that their recklessness could potentially ignite the entire region and pave the way for a disastrous conflict, referred to as the “Great War.” “Your follies, not ours, might blow up the entire region and lead to the Great War,” he said.

Sayyed Nasrallah stated that in the event of an all-out war initiated by the Zionist enemy, there will be an influx of hundreds of thousands of highly skilled fighters onto the battlefields. He emphasized that all borders would be opened, citing a humanitarian advantage over the Israelis in this context.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the Zionist officials withdrew their intimidation after realizing that it has troubled the Zionist settlers, caused a dollar price hike, and threatened the touristic activities.

‘Israel’ must know none of the axis of resistance groups and states is afraid of it

Sayyed Nasrallah discussed several significant geopolitical developments that have shaped the conflict with the Israeli enemy. He emphasized that the axis of resistance has successfully maintained deterrence strategies tailored to each front, including Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and Iran.

Regarding the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that the deterrence formula remained unchanged, leading the Israeli enemy to issue threats against Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and the Palestinian people. However, he pointed out that the Zionist officials retreated from their intimidation tactics after witnessing Hezbollah’s military maneuvers.

The Hezbollah leader also noted the failure of the US-Zionist plot to impose normalization deals on Arab regimes without considering the will of the Arab people. He emphasized that even the conspiracy to bring the regional countries under Israeli influence was bound to fail, as victorious resistance groups emerged in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the significant advancements made by Hezbollah and the entire axis of resistance in terms of materialistic, financial, and military development. He specifically highlighted the remarkable progress achieved in the fields of drones and rockets.

Sayyed Nasrallah also drew attention to the deep divisions within Israeli society and the vulnerability of their so-called home front, which undermines solidarity among the groups and states within the axis of resistance.

An important transformation highlighted by Sayyed Nasrallah is the Israelis’ increasing tendency to seek ways to avoid direct confrontation.

Emphasizing the role of human determination in achieving victories, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the axis of resistance relies on this factor to uphold values of bravery and sacrifice.

Sayyed Nasrallah depicted contrasting images of the devout resistance youth and the disillusioned younger generation in Israel. He mentioned that Netanyahu had acknowledged a decade ago that Zionist youths were disengaging from Zionism.

Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the loss of influential leaders within the Zionist entity, in contrast to the overwhelming confidence placed in resistance leaders, movements, and states. He noted that the people within the axis of resistance are willing to sacrifice the lives of their children for this cause.

In response to accusations from America and Israel, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that the components of the axis of resistance are defenders of their original homelands, not mere proxy groups. He contrasted this with the Zionists, whom he characterized as intruders and occupiers in the region.

Hezbollah Chief reiterated that Palestine will be liberated and that “we will pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

The Secretary General of Hezbollah emphasized that the Israelis are apprehensive about the waning influence of US hegemony in the region and the world at large. He stated that the axis of resistance, which stood against the American era, will benefit from a new world system based on multipolarism.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the US retreat and failures have compelled them to reassess their presence and role in the region.

He tackled the strategic changes brought about by the achievements of the resistance in the past few decades, briefly mentioning the demise of the Zionist aspiration for a “Greater Israel” extending from the Nile to the Euphrates in 2000 and 2005 (referring to the Liberation of Southern Lebanon and Gaza, respectively).

Furthermore, he emphasized that even the Zionist objective of maintaining a “Greater Israel” was shattered in 2006 when Hezbollah defeated the Israeli military and in 2008 when the Palestinian resistance overcame Israeli forces in Gaza.

“Israel now hides behind walls and firepower, becoming incapable of imposing its terms in negotiations with the Palestinian people,” remarked Sayyed Nasrallah.

He affirmed that the conflict with the Zionist enemy is ongoing, with the Israelis making daily attempts to attack their territories.

Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah reassured that the Israeli feebleness grants Lebanon a larger extent of peace and security which would allow them to pursue their concerns.

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the Lebanese would be able to follow up the maritime gas extraction project, adding that reports indicate a serious progress pertaining this file.

His eminence added that developing the touristic sector and attracting tourists requires peace and security in order to cope with the socioeconomic crisis.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Resistance is capable to protect Lebanon’s peace and security, adding that the army-people-resistance formula contribute to achieving this goal.

Concerning the presidential elections, Sayyed Nasrallah cited a positive regional atmosphere and called for further contacts and negotiations without preconditions in order to elect a new president.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that addressing the BDL governor issue can be addressed through either a personal decision taken by Riad Salameh to resign or a judicial procedure that sacks him, noting the caretaker government cannot take any measure in this regard according to the Constitution.

Pertaining the Syrian refugees file, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated his call on the government to send a high-ranking delegation to Damascus in order to hold talks about this issue.

Hezbollah Secretary General had started his speech by felicitating the Lebanese people on the 23rd anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day, stressing that it is a great occasion which recalls a majestic victory.

Sayyed Nasrallah thanked Holy God and hailed the sacrifices made by the Resistance martyrs, injured, prisoners and fighters which contributed to the liberation victory.

Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the role of the other Lebanese and Palestinian resistance factions in addition to the role of the Lebanese Army and Security Forces in reaching this victory, greeting the Lebanese statesmen, politicians and parties which contributed to the feat.

Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria for supporting the Resistance during its fight against the Zionist occupation.

His eminence underlined the importance of conveying the experience of pride to the new generations in order to let them know about the occasion and keep committed to the Resistance that protects this victory.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

