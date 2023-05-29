‘Bye, bye, bye Kemal’, Erdogan declares election victory

Posted on by fada1

28 May 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech to supporters outside his residence in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023 (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

By Al Mayadeen English

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declares his election victory after garnering the majority of the vote in the country’s runoff election.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won Sunday the Turkish presidential election in the runoff round, and he, alongside his supporters, celebrated the victory at his home in Istanbul despite the official election results not being declared yet.

After 99.08% of the votes were counted, Erdogan had 52,07% of the vote, with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu lagging behind at 47,93%.

Speaking from the porch of his home in Istanbul, the Turkish President hailed his supporters and the Turkish people.

“We will be ruling the country for the coming five years […] God willing, we will be deserving of your trust,” he said.

Saying: “Bye, bye, bye, Kemal,” referring to his opponent, Erdogan declared his victory before thousands of his supporters in Istanbul as he prepared to lead the country for an additional five years while the country’s major cities were celebrating the major victory.

People celebrate #Erdogan like a rockstar, with firework, dancing and Islamic phrases. Shortly after his Minister of the interior left smilingly the AKP Centre in #Istanbul Erdogan appeared on screen. He said that all of #Turkey won, and then shouted that LGBT won’t get into AKP. pic.twitter.com/P006w9jflA — Marion Sendker (@_MarionSendker) May 28, 2023

“The people has given us the responsibility [to lead the country] for the next five years,” Erdogan said. “We have repeatedly said that those who serve the people will never be defeated.”

A short while ago, #Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in his country's run-off election, extending his rule into a third decade.

Before the final results arrived, Erdogan's supporters hit the streets to celebrate.#TurkeyElections… pic.twitter.com/P3DS4ysush — Sharon Ogunleye (@Sharon_Ogunleye) May 28, 2023

According to the Turkish President, Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, leased parliamentary seats to certain parties.

“The supporters of the Republican People’s Party will hold the party’s leader accountable for these results,” the leader underlined.

“From now on, we will continue our struggle for Turkey […] the only true winner today is Turkey,” he added.

The AKP leader, 69, overcame Turkey’s biggest economic crisis in generations and the most powerful opposition alliance to ever face his party, winning the election by a landslide.

Near complete results showed him leading Kilicdaroglu by four percentage points.

Turks returned to the polls on Sunday for the runoff round of the Turkish election to decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will extend his rule or will be unseated by his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu who promised to “restore a more democratic society” in Turkey.

Polls opened at 8 am local time, and the process ended at 5 pm local time, while results are expected to be announced a few hours after polls close.

On May 14, no presidential candidate ensured 50%+1 of the vote in the first round of the elections.

More than 191,000 ballot boxes are set up in 973 districts and 1,094 electoral boards across the country.

Ogan, who won 5.2% of the votes in the first round, asked his voters to support Erdogan in the second round.

Many are attributing Erdogan’s victory to the move done by his third-party opponent in the first round, though the president had already garnered the majority.

