10 European Countries Urge Israel to Halt Demolition of Palestinian Homes

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 28, 2023

Israeli demolition policy in Palestine saw an increase in recent months. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The statement called on “Israel, as the occupying power, to halt all confiscations and demolitions and to give unimpeded access to humanitarian organizations in the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem.”

Ten European countries have urged Israel to halt its policy of home demolitions and confiscation of Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu news Agency reported.

Israeli occupation forces blow up the family house of slain Palestinian Mutaz Khawaja, in the town of Ni'lin, on Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/Hqpa5yUZnq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 23, 2023

The call came in a joint statement issued on Friday by the consulates general of Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the UK, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland and the Office of the European Union Representative to the West Bank and Gaza.

The statement called on “Israel, as the occupying power, to halt all confiscations and demolitions and to give unimpeded access to humanitarian organizations in the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem.”

EU Slams Israel’s Demolition of Donor-Funded School near Bethlehem

The European Union denounced on Sunday Israel’s demolition of the donor-funded Jubbet Adh Dhib school in the small Palestinian village of Bayt Ta’mar, to the east of Bethlehem, saying the demolition violates children’s right to … Continue readingEU Slams Israel’s Demolition of Donor-Funded School near Bethlehem

Palestine Chronicle

It also urged Tel Aviv to “return or compensate for all humanitarian items funded by the consortium of donors,” in reference to Israel’s demolition of buildings funded by the European Union since 2015 estimated at 1,291,000 euros ($1,385,300).

The 10 countries “strongly condemned the recent demolition of the donor-funded school in Jubbet Adh Dhib” and expressed “their grave concern about the threatened demolition of another 57 schools in the West Bank.”

Israel widely uses the pretext of a lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C, which is under the Israeli army’s control.

(MEMO, PC)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", EU, Israeli Crimes, Palestine | Tagged: East Jerusalem, Gaza strip, Home demolition, land theft, Occupied W Bank |