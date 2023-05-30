GCRP honors ‘Return Ambassadors’ to Palestine in Beirut

By Al Mayadeen English
The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine honors several influential political and intellectual figures from around the world who have been at the forefront of the Palestinian cause in Beirut Lebanon.
The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine honored several influential political and intellectual figures from around the world who have been at the forefront of the Palestinian cause. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by dozens of activists. The event, known as the “First International Meeting of Return Ambassadors,” was held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
The eight honored ambassadors are as follows:
Mandla Mandela was a member of the South African parliament and the grandson of the iconic freedom fighter Nelson Mandela.
Aleida Guevara, a Cuban activist and the daughter of the renowned internationalist Che Guevara.
Ghassan Ben Jeddou, Chairman of Al Mayadeen TV network.
Hafid Derradji, an Algerian sports journalist.
Manuel Pineda, a Spanish member of the European Parliament.
Moeen Shreif, a Lebanese artist.
Tushar Gandhi, an Indian writer and the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.
According to the Global Campaign to Return to Palestine, the concept of “Return Ambassador to Palestine” aims to enhance solidarity with Palestine and utilize available global opportunities to raise public awareness about the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause.
The campaign emphasizes that the “Return Ambassador” title is bestowed upon a group of international symbolic figures known for their supportive positions regarding the Palestinian cause.
The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine affirms its commitment to the right of the Palestinian people to return to their land and their ongoing struggle for this right, participating in various international and local forums where the “Return Ambassadors” are involved.
On the second day of the International Meeting of Return Ambassadors, the inaugural session, titled “Challenges and Prospects of Solidarity Work with Palestine,” took place. The second session discussed the challenges and prospects of solidarity work with Palestine, along with the project of the “Return Ambassador.”
During the first meeting day, the “Return Ambassadors to Palestine” visited several Palestinian refugee homes in the Burj Al-Barajneh camp, where they received a warm popular reception. The ambassadors reaffirmed the Palestinians’ right to return and the liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea.
The three-day meeting, attended by political, sports, and artistic personalities, as well as influential individuals from 24 countries, aims to solidify the presence of the Palestinian cause in the international arena across various fields and geographical regions.
In preparation for the meeting, the campaign displayed welcoming banners for the guests in the streets of Beirut, the Lebanese capital.
The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine consistently organizes honorary and solidarity events for the Palestinian cause, with the aim of cementing its presence on the international stage in all fields and geographic areas.
