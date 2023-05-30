GCRP honors ‘Return Ambassadors’ to Palestine in Beirut

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

30 May, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

Global Campaign to Return to Palestine honors several “Return Ambassadors” in Beirut, Lebanon, May 29 2023. (@return_ar/Twitter)

By Al Mayadeen English

The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine honors several influential political and intellectual figures from around the world who have been at the forefront of the Palestinian cause in Beirut Lebanon.

The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine honored several influential political and intellectual figures from around the world who have been at the forefront of the Palestinian cause. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by dozens of activists. The event, known as the “First International Meeting of Return Ambassadors,” was held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The eight honored ambassadors are as follows:

Mandla Mandela was a member of the South African parliament and the grandson of the iconic freedom fighter Nelson Mandela.

الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين تكرم النائب في برلمان جنوب أفريقيا ماندلا مانديلا حفيد المناضل نيسلون مانديلا وتمنحه لقب "سفير العودة" #الملتقى_الدولي_لسفراء_العودة_إلى_فلسطين #سفير_العودة #الحملة_العالمية_للعودة_إلى_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/A1JbMzEXBv — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 29, 2023

Aleida Guevara, a Cuban activist and the daughter of the renowned internationalist Che Guevara.

الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين تكرم الناشطة الكوبية أليدا غيفارا ابنة المناضل الأممي تشي غيفارا وتمنحها لقب "سفير العودة"#الملتقى_الدولي_لسفراء_العودة_إلى_فلسطين #سفير_العودة #الحملة_العالمية_للعودة_إلى_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/AV8jskLju0 — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 29, 2023

Ghassan Ben Jeddou, Chairman of Al Mayadeen TV network.

الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين تكرم الإعلامي التونسي غسان بن جدو وتمنحه لقب "سفير العودة" .#الملتقى_الدولي_لسفراء_العودة_إلى_فلسطين #سفير_العودة #الحملة_العالمية_للعودة_إلى_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/MYrfjO2iBi — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 29, 2023

Hafid Derradji, an Algerian sports journalist.

الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين تكرم الإعلامي الرياضي الجزائري حفيظ الدراجي وتمنحه لقب "سفير العودة"#الملتقى_الدولي_لسفراء_العودة_إلى_فلسطين #سفير_العودة #الحملة_العالمية_للعودة_إلى_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/UIcxAHxJL7 — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 29, 2023

Manuel Pineda, a Spanish member of the European Parliament.

الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين تكرم النائب الأسباني في البرلمان الأوروبي مانويل بينيدا وتمنحه لقب "سفير العودة"#الملتقى_الدولي_لسفراء_العودة_إلى_فلسطين #سفير_العودة #الحملة_العالمية_للعودة_إلى_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/F55Yp4O4Vc — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 29, 2023

Moeen Shreif, a Lebanese artist.

الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين تكرم الفنان اللبناني معين شريف وتمنحه لقب "سفير العودة"#الملتقى_الدولي_لسفراء_العودة_إلى_فلسطين #سفير_العودة #الحملة_العالمية_للعودة_إلى_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/alWFz6HiaV — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 29, 2023

Tushar Gandhi, an Indian writer and the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين تكرم الكاتب الهندي توشار غاندي حفيد المهاتما غاندي وتمنحه لقب "سفير العودة"#الملتقى_الدولي_لسفراء_العودة_إلى_فلسطين #سفير_العودة #الحملة_العالمية_للعودة_إلى_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/pcAOEeb8mW — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 29, 2023

According to the Global Campaign to Return to Palestine, the concept of “Return Ambassador to Palestine” aims to enhance solidarity with Palestine and utilize available global opportunities to raise public awareness about the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

The campaign emphasizes that the “Return Ambassador” title is bestowed upon a group of international symbolic figures known for their supportive positions regarding the Palestinian cause.

The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine affirms its commitment to the right of the Palestinian people to return to their land and their ongoing struggle for this right, participating in various international and local forums where the “Return Ambassadors” are involved.

On the second day of the International Meeting of Return Ambassadors, the inaugural session, titled “Challenges and Prospects of Solidarity Work with Palestine,” took place. The second session discussed the challenges and prospects of solidarity work with Palestine, along with the project of the “Return Ambassador.”

أحرارٌ حفرت #فلسطين عميقاً في وجدانهم، فأبوا إلّا أن ينصروها.. فاستحقوا بجدارة لقب #سفير_العودة

فمن هو سفير العودة القادمة؟#الملتقى_الدولي_لسفراء_العودة_إلى_فلسطين #الحملة_العالمية_للعودة_إلى_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/J50TF6zS8C — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 26, 2023

During the first meeting day, the “Return Ambassadors to Palestine” visited several Palestinian refugee homes in the Burj Al-Barajneh camp, where they received a warm popular reception. The ambassadors reaffirmed the Palestinians’ right to return and the liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea.

انطلاق فعاليات اليوم الثاني للملتقى الدولي لسفراء العودة بجلسته الأولى في فندق قرية الساحة التراثية في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت تحت عنوان "تحديات وأفاق العمل التضامني مع فلسطين"#الملتقى_الدولي_لسفراء_العودة_إلى_فلسطين #سفير_العودة #الحملة_العالمية_للعودة_إلى_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/XWxPN8EF7v — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 29, 2023

The three-day meeting, attended by political, sports, and artistic personalities, as well as influential individuals from 24 countries, aims to solidify the presence of the Palestinian cause in the international arena across various fields and geographical regions.

زيارة سفراء العودة إلى فلسطين لعدد من منازل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين في مخيم برج البراجنة بعد الاستقبال الشعبي الحاشد لهم .. وأكدو على حق العودة وتحرير فلسطين من البحر إلى النهر ..



#الملتقى_الدولي_لسفراء_العودة_إلى_فلسطين #سفير_العودة #الحملة_العالمية_للعودة_إلى_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/B2GDVMAMrP — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 28, 2023

In preparation for the meeting, the campaign displayed welcoming banners for the guests in the streets of Beirut, the Lebanese capital.

خلال استعداد الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين لاستقبال الضيوف الأعزاء المشاركين في الملتقى الدولي لسفراء العودة إلى فلسطين والمقام من 28 إلى 30 آيار في بيروت،

تنشر الحملة العالمية لافتات طرقية ترحيبية على امتداد طريق مطار بيروت الدولي، حيث يظهر في اللافتات صور المشاركين في… pic.twitter.com/zM3A4N6XfY — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) May 27, 2023

The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine consistently organizes honorary and solidarity events for the Palestinian cause, with the aim of cementing its presence on the international stage in all fields and geographic areas.

