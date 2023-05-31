Hezbollah Military Media Releases New Video Displaying Military Maneuvers in Southern Lebanon

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 30, 2023

Hezbollah’s Military Media released a new video of the wargames staged by the Lebanese resistance movement in south Lebanon on May 21, 2023.

The drill included several exercises simulating Hezbollah attacks on Israeli military outposts. It deployed snipers, drones, motorbikes, armored vehicles, rocket launchers, mortar artillery, and anti-aircraft weapons.

The video also shows Hezbollah fighters kidnapping Zionist soldiers and includes Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s call on the mujahideen to storm Galilee simulated during the drill.

It was described by local and foreign media as “unprecedented and unpralleled” in Hezbollah’s history.

The exercises were seen as a show of force that delivered several messages to both Hezbollah’s allies and enemies.

Source: Hezbollah Military Media

