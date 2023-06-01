Gaza Rallies for Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner, Walid Daqqa

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 31, 2023

Palestinian activists in Gaza rally in solidarity with Palestinian prisoner, Walid Daqqa. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian activists in Gaza continued their show of support for Walid Daqqa, a 60-year-old cancer patient held in Israeli prison.

Daqqa is not the only Palestinian with terminal illness held by Israel. His deteriorating health, however, has given his struggle greater urgency.

The latest rally in support of Daqqa took place near the Beit Hanoun, or Erez Checkpoint.

On Wednesday, an Israeli prison administration committee, known as the Early Release Committee, postponed the decision regarding a possible early release of Daqqa.

Despite his rapidly worsening health condition, the Palestinian prisoner recently was moved back to the Ramleh prison.

The Committee referred the decision to another commission, responsible for Palestinian prisoners who were sentenced to life imprisonment.

In response to the decision, the Daqqa family commented that by delaying the prisoner’s release, the Israeli occupation authorities are practically executing him.

The family called on legal bodies, popular movements, and all the Palestinian people to put pressure on Israel to release Daqqa.

Daqqa has been imprisoned by Israel since 1986 after being accused and convicted by an Israeli military court for being part of the Palestinian Resistance and for allegedly killing an Israeli soldier.

Last year, Daqqa was diagnosed with a malignant stage of Myelofibrosis – a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

In March, the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer called for the “immediate grant of humanitarian release”, in view of “Daqqa rapidly deteriorating health”.

Addameer demanded “prompt access to advanced and timely treatments prescribed by medical specialists to Walid Daqqa by the Israeli Prison Service”.

Addameer accused Israeli authorities of denying Daqqa the treatment he was prescribed.

“The instrumentalization of medical negligence to denigrate, demoralize, and punish Palestinian prisoners is emblematic of Israel’s illegal and inhumane prison system,” the group said in its statement.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

