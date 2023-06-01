NATO Forces Kill Top Russian Aerospace Commander in Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

MAY 30, 2023

ARABI SOURI

Russian Military Aerospace Commander Colonel Oleg Viktorovich Pechevisty (Олегом Викторовичем Печевистым) was killed by a terrorist group sponsored by NATO in Syria last Thursday, 25 May 2023, multiple sources reported.

NATO Turkey-sponsored Al Qaeda Levant (aka Nusra Front – HTS – and Jabhat Nusra) did not claim responsibility for the killing of the Russian Colonel, however, it has bragged about bombing a site in Latakia countryside which some observers place Col. Pechevisty in at the time of the bombing.

Other reports, including some Russian-based social media accounts, claim that the Russian commander was killed in a terrorist attack carried out by NATO US-sponsored ISIS (ISIL – Daesh) near the Syrian city of Al Sukhna in the eastern Homs countryside.

Russian Military Aerospace Commander Colonel Oleg Viktorovich Pechevisty

killed by NATO in Syria



Whether the Russian top commander was killed by Al Qaeda Levant or by ISIS, the killing was done based on intelligence information gathered by a NATO military and passed on to a terrorist group created, trained, armed, smuggled into Syria, and commanded by a NATO member state, Turkey or the USA.

The Russian Army has lost several officers and soldiers in the US-led war of terror and war of attrition against the Syrian state, the sacrifices of the Russian servicemen in Syria will be always cherished by the Syrian people and the free people of the world.

Definitely, the heroism and sacrifices of the Russian Army servicemen in Syria will always be highly praised by the Russian people, those servicemen killed, wounded, and even served without injury while combating the world’s evil powers have defended their motherland in Syria before and broke the backbone of those evil powers before reaching Russia as we see in the current conflict in Ukraine.

https://syrianews.cc/development-russia-ambassador-assassination-turkey/

We should also remember the Russian diplomats who also played an important part in defending their country, Syria, and the whole of humanity, and some of them were killed like the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov who was killed by a supporter of the Turkish madman Erdogan in the Turkish capital Ankara in December 2016.

We at Syria News salute the Russian heroes who fought alongside their Syrian Arab Army brethren to save the world from the servants of the Antichrist, the armies of NATO, the ‘defensive’ alliance, the Zionists, the Nazis, and their anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood and Wahhabi criminals. May their memory be immortal.

https://syrianews.cc/syrian-arab-army-killed-5000-chechen-terrorsits-gifted-russia-4200/

Syria News is a collaborative effort by two authors only, we end up most of the months paying from our pockets to maintain the site’s presence online, if you like our work and want us to remain online you can help by chipping in a couple of Euros/ Dollars or any other currency so we can meet our site’s costs.

You can also donate with Cryptocurrencies through our donate page.

Thank you in advance.

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIS, NATO Alliance, Syria, Turkey | Tagged: AL Sukhna, American "Muslim" Brotherhood, Global war on Syria, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Nusra Front), Russian Aerospace Forces, Russian Army, SAA, Wahhabism |