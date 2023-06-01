Remind Them of God’s Days: Lebanon Liberation in May 2000

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 25, 2023

Illustartive image prepared by Al-Manar English Website on Resistance and Liberation Day (May 25).

On the twenty third anniversary of south Lebanon liberation, Al-Manar recalls days when Hezbollah Islamic resistance and Lebanese residents forced the Israeli occupiers to withdraw from Lebanon.

The video below, prepared by Al-Manar’s Areej Fatima Al-Husseini, gives a glance at the days that preceded the liberation in May 25, 2000 and recalls Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Narsallah’s remarks on that occasion, when he dedicated the victory to the people of Lebanon, Palestine and the entire region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Resistance and Liberation Day

