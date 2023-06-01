Videograph| Kheibar: One of the Most Advanced Iranian Ballistic Missiles

 May 31, 2023

Kheibar (Khoramshahr 4)

Iran’s Ministry of Defense unveiled few days ago Kheibar (Khoramshahr 4) missile, the newest version of the domestically-manufactured Khorramshahr ballistic missile, a medium-range precision-guided projectile.

The missile’s extended range, advanced guidance and control system, and improved structural features further solidify Iran’s status as a formidable missile power.

The following videographic illustrations highlights the main features of the missile:

Source: Al-Manar English Website

