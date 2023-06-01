Videograph| Kheibar: One of the Most Advanced Iranian Ballistic Missiles

Iran’s Ministry of Defense unveiled few days ago Kheibar (Khoramshahr 4) missile, the newest version of the domestically-manufactured Khorramshahr ballistic missile, a medium-range precision-guided projectile.
The missile’s extended range, advanced guidance and control system, and improved structural features further solidify Iran’s status as a formidable missile power.
The following videographic illustrations highlights the main features of the missile:
Source: Al-Manar English Website
