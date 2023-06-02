IOF Soldier Wounded in Occupied West Bank by Palestinian Resistance Fighters

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

An Israeli occupation soldier was wounded in a recent shooting operation near the “Homesh” settlement in the West Bank, according to Israeli media reports. The incident highlights the increasing frequency of resistance operations, which have taken the Israeli occupation by surprise despite heightened security measures

Hamas spokesperson, Abdul Latif Al-Qanou, stated that these operations are increasing in frequency throughout the occupied West Bank, causing instability, and disrupting the occupation’s heightened state of alert.

Shootings in the West Bank have been escalating, with more than 60 incidents reported in May, according to Israel Hayom.

Resistance fighters targeted a settler’s vehicle in the Al-Aghwar region on Thursday, with the IOF on high alert and searching for the shooter.

In another incident, a child and his father were injured when the IOF opened fire on their vehicle at the entrance of a town West of Ramallah. Activist Bilal Al-Tamimi reported that the IOF ambushed the vehicle, which was situated next to the checkpoint, and wounded the child in the head and his father in the shoulder.

lsraeli occupation forces shoot a Palestinian child south of Ramallah. Reports say injury is critical. pic.twitter.com/A43m16KPCM — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 1, 2023

In yet another operation, occupation forces stormed a Nablus town on Friday morning and detained liberated prisoner Maan Al-Shaer at his home.

تغطية صحفية: "قوات الاحتلال تقتحم بلدة برقة في نابلس فجر اليوم وتعتقل الأسير المحرر معن الشاعر من منزله". pic.twitter.com/vKfrR2kjEB — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 2, 2023

Some 46 Palestinians were treated for wounds during the raid on the Askar refugee camp which took place in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied West Bank over the past year, with the Israeli military conducting violent raids under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians.

As a result of these attacks, at least 112 Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested in 2023.

Finally, Hamas Resistance Movement held a rally in Gaza after Friday Prayer in support of Al-Quds against the Israeli occupation.

Source: Palestinian Agencies

