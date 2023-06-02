Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Various Al-Quds, West Bank Cities: Arrests, Injuries Recorded

Posted on by fada1

Zionist occupation forces

The Israeli occupation forces continuing storming the various cities and towns of Al-Quds and West Bank, arresting and persecuting a number of Palestinians.

In this context, one Palestinian man was injured by the Zionist fire as the occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians after storming various cities and towns of Al-Quds and West Bank.

The occupation’s troops stormed Shaafat Camp, clashing with the Palestinian youths and injuring one of them

The enemy forces also raided Al-Makhfiyeh area in Nablus, arresting one Palestinian man.

The Zionist occupation forces arrested the Palestinian man Mohammad Hussein Ahmad after raiding his house in Qabatiyah, south of Jenin.

Clashes

The Palestinian resistance fighters in the occupied West Bank confronted the Zionist raids, opening fire and detonating IEDs during clashes with the enemy troops.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces withdrew from Aqabet Jabr camp in Jericho few minutes after storming it without raiding any of its houses.

Palestinian Prisoners

The Palestinian prisoners committee announced on Wednesday , “Palestinian prisoners will go on a hunger strike tomorrow for one day in order to demand the release of the ill prisoner Walid Dakka from Zionist prisons.”

Gaza Coasts

The Israeli occupation navy on Thursday opened fire at Gaza fishing boats sailing off the northern Gaza coast and forced them to return to shore.

Gaza Coast

Source: Al-Manar English Website

