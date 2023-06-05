Egyptian Authorities Reveal Identity of Hero Who Killed Three ‘Israeli’ Soldiers

The Egyptian authorities released personal details about the border police officer who killed three ‘Israeli’ soldiers on Saturday morning, identifying him as 22-year-old Mohamed Salah.
According to the latest reports from the ongoing investigation, Salah acted alone. He carried a Quran, a knife, and six magazines for his firearm, which first raised suspicions behind his motive.
Two Zionist soldiers were killed early Saturday at a guard post close to the Harif military base. Another one was killed during the ensuing manhunt later on Saturday.
Before the official release of details by the Egyptian authorities, Arab social media was circulating photos of the hero.
Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the incident “anomalous,” and the Zionist military chief of staff Herzi Halevi said it would take up to a full week to conduct the investigation.
