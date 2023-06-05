In a statement issued late Sunday, Bkirki’s media office disclosed that on Saturday, Maronite Patriarch Beshara Al-Rahi, commissioned Archbishop Boulos Abdel-Sater of Beirut to meet with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah within the framework of the consultations and contacts that the Patriarch has initiated with all Lebanese parties, in order to facilitate the presidential elections.
Well-informed sources told Al-Manar that Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated during the meeting with Abdel-Sater support to the candidacy of Head of Marada Movement Sleiman Franjiyeh and underlined the importance of holding a national dialogue in order to enhance the presidential elections.
MP Michel Moawad announced, during a press conference on the same day, that he has withdrawn his candidacy for the presidency, saying: “I decided to contribute to reaching this intersection that led to the nomination of Jihad Azour, and we shall relentlessly continue our battle.”
Meanwhile, Head of Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil announced that his parliamentary bloc would vote for Jihad Azour in the presidential elections. A number of the NGOs deputies also voiced support to Azour
The total number of MPs who have announced support to Azour has become 32.
On the other hand, Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the personal motives and egocentricity play a vital role in identifying the directions of the nominations.
Member of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah stressed that the confrontational candidate being nominated would not reach Baabda Palace.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
Live News
- Hezbollah Secretary General Reiterates Support to Franjiyeh for Presidency during Meeting with Maronite Patriarch’s Delegate
- Israeli Officials Yell in Pain: Egyptian Remarks about Border Attack are Insolent
- Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfields: Defense Ministry
- Riyadh and Washington Call on Both Sides of Sudan War to Negotiate a New Ceasefire
- Ukraine Lacks Weapons to Launch Counteroffensive: Zelensky’s Aide
- Iran Marks Death Anniversary of Imam Khomeini
- Imam Khomeini a Pioneer Who Can’t Be Omitted or Distorted: Iran Supreme Leader
- Deadly Shooting Attack on Egyptian Border Claims Lives of Three Israeli Soldiers
- Iran, Regional States to Form Naval Coalition Soon: Navy Cmdr
- BRICS Members Welcome Iran’s Potential Accession: FM Amir-Abdollahian
- Lebanon: US Threatens More Sanctions, Allegedly over Obstructing Presidential Vote
- Al-Manar Exclusive: Banner of Palestine Gathers the Free People Worldwide
- Exclusive Interviews at the 1st Int’l Meeting Honoring Ambassadors of Return to Palestine
- Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safeiddine: Agreement the Only Way Out of Presidential Crisis
- Al-Manar Website Posts Exclusive Photos for Sayyed Nasrallah
Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Jebran Bassil, Leb Presidential elections, Marada movement, MP Hasan Fadlallah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Sayyed Nasrallah, Suleiman Frangieh |
Reblogged this on penelopap.