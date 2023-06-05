Iran Marks Death Anniversary of Imam Khomeini

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 4, 2023

Imam Sayyed Rouhullah Khomeini

The Islamic Republic of Iran marks the death anniversary of the Leader of the victorious Revolution Imam Khomeini who passed away on June 3, 1989, after an 11-day hospitalization.

Imam Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei delivered a speech at a ceremony held to commemorate the 34th passing anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA) at his Mausoleum in the south of Tehran on Sunday, where tens of thousands were taking part.

At the start of his speech, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini as a role model in rising up for justice and initiating a revolution.

The Leader referred to the noble characteristic of Imam Khomeini (RA), saying that he brought changes to Iran, Islam, and to the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei clarified that in Iran, the late Imam broke the imperial political structure and replaced it with a democracy; in Islam, the issue of Palestine became the first issue of the Islamic world; and at the world level, Imam revived the conditions for paying attention to spirituality even in non-Muslim countries.

Stressing the need for preserving the three developments founded by Imam Khomeini, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that those changes have still stubborn enemies that try to stop them.

Referring to the animosity of Global Arrogance (Major Western powers) towards the Iranian nation, the Leader stressed that the enemies want to pull Iran back to the pre-revolution era, when the Pahlavi regime was dependent on them.

Ayatollah Khamenei also urged the nation for keeping faith and hope in order to preserve national independence and national interests.

Referring to last year’s West-provoked riots in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the planning of last fall’s riots was done in the think tanks at the Western countries.

He added that the riots were instigated and sponsored by the Western security agencies.

The Leader went on to say that the enemies planned last year’s riots with the wishful thinking that the Islamic Republic of Iran would be defeated but they again failed to know the reality about Iranian nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that the enemies are seeking to disappoint the Iranian youths with the government by highlighting the country’s problems and and instead by underestimating the achievements in the country.

He pointed to the great achievements in the field of technology in Iran, as an instance and stressed that there are various and promising developments in the country that signal a bright future.

He also urged the officials and organizations to strengthen the faith and hope among the Iranian nation.

At the end of his speech, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution urged for a massive turnout to the polling stations at parliamentary elections slated to be held at the end of this year of 1402 in the Iranian calendar to disappoint the enemies once again.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

President Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has underscored that the Islamic Republic is prepared to reestablish relationship with those countries who have expressed readiness to restore ties with Iran, but Tehran will stand against those who want to confront the Iranian nation.

President Raisi made the remarks in a ceremony on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing away in Tehran on Saturday night, noting that the late Imam’s way of thinking is popular in today’s world.

He went on to say that as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has underlined transformation is inevitable in today Iran. Imam Khomeini also created a political change in a volatile region, he added.

“We have time and again announced that we” are ready to establish ties with the countries, who have expressed their readiness, but “we will resist in front of the states, who want to stand against us”, he noted.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

In early May, the Headquarters for Commemorating Imam Khomeini (RA) invited all groups of Iranians to participate in ceremonies marking the anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing away.

In a statement, the headquarters urged individuals, institutions, organizations, political parties, academics, thinkers, scholars, athletes, and people from all walks of life to attend the programs on the sad occasion.

It also said that with the easing of the coronavirus pandemic, the headquarters is well-prepared to hold the programs more magnificently throughout the country this year.

Imam Khomeini

Rouhullah Khomeini was born on the 24th of September 1902. His father was Agha Mustafa Mujtahid Kamareh’i. Rouhullah was the grandson of Seyyed Ahmad and the great-grandson of Deen Ali Shah.

Rouhullah lost his father when he was four months old.

After learning Qur’an at home Rouhullah went to school at the age of seven. He started to take lessons from Mullah Abul Qasim. He then went to Sheikh Ja’far’s Maktabkhaneh.

Imam Khomeini’s early life coincided with many events in Iran. In Khomein unjust rulers were in charge and the country was unsafe. Life was very difficult for people and with the coming of World War II matters became even worse. Diseases broke out, poverty spread and there were severe droughts.

When Hajj Abdul Karim Ha’eri Yazdi entered Arak he established a School of Theology, which quickly caught up with Isfahan’s Theology School and which at the time was the best in the country. Therefore, Rouhullah decided to join this newly established Theology School and so went to Arak, which is 60 kilometers away from Khomein. There, Imam Khomeini studied for one year under the guidance of the great scholars, Sheikh Mohammad Ali Borojerdi and Agha Sheikh Golpayegani.

Imam Khomeini did not stay long in Arak because Haj Sheikh Abdul Karim Ha’erri Yazdi left Arak for good and went to stay in Qom. Four months after the departure of Abdul Karim, Imam Khomeini also went to Qom and settled down there.

Under Sheikh Ha’erri’s supervision, he specialized in particular areas of Islamic studies.

Imam Khomeini got married at the age of 27. He married the daughter of Mirza Mohammad Thaqafi in 1929. Thaqafi was one of the scholars of Tehran. Imam Khomeini had seven children. Two sons and five daughters, his son’s names were Mustafa and Ahmad. His daughter’s names were Seddiqa-Khanoom, Farideh, Fahimeh, Sa’eedeh, and Latifeh. His last two daughters died during their childhood.

In 1928 Imam Khomeini started to write many books that can be divided into seven different fields namely philosophy and mysticism, theology, principles of jurisprudence, ethics,

commentary on the Quran, literature, and poetry, as well as politics and leadership.

This week, the latest software designed for books written by Imam Khomeini (RA) was unveiled in Tehran.

He is regarded as the iconic leader of the Iranian nation in the 1970s against the centuries-old monarchical tyranny. He engineered Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution which led to the overthrow of the US-backed Shah of Iran.

Like in previous years, Muslims have stormed to the Imam’s mausoleum, south of Tehran, to renew allegiance to his ideals. The late leader is also commemorated by Muslims in varied countries as he inspired many other revolutions all across the world.

Imam Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and other websites

