Israeli Oppression against Palestinians in West Bank, Al-Quds Proceeds

June 5, 2023

Israeli occupation forces during a night raid in the occupied West Bank (September 6, 2022 / photo by The Jerusalem Post).

Israeli occupation’s oppression proceeds in several areas across the West Bank and Al-Quds, with Palestinian people confronting the aggression with all possible means.

Occupation forces arrested a large number of Palestinians during raids across the West Bank and Al-Quds in the early hours of Monday.

At dawn on Monday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed homes during a brutal raid in Al-Mughayyir village, near Ramallah, where it arrested 15 young men and injured many others, including a teenager.

The Palestinian Detainees’ Committee said IOF used excessive force while searching the homes and ransacking them, causing damage.

9 other Palestinians were arrested in several raids in towns near Jericho and Bethlehem.

The vandalism inflicted by Israeli occupation forces during a raid last night into a house in Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho. pic.twitter.com/NDWslytkce — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the IOF continued, for the 20th day in a row, to impose a siege on Al-Mughayyir village. Occupation forces have been since last month blocking the village’s two entrances, prohibiting residents from entering or leaving it. Al-Mughayyir is frequently targeted by illegal Jewish settlers and IOF.

On the other hand, incursions by Zionist settlers proceeded. Palestinian media reported dozens of settlers, backed by IOF, storming the holy compound in occupied Al-Quds.

A Part of settlers’ raiding of Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning pic.twitter.com/cgvtyKrwwC — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) June 5, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, Barqa town, near Nablus, was subjected to brutal attacks by Israeli settlers, who were backed by IOF. Dozens of Palestinians were injured as masked Zionist settlers attacked Palestinian houses and vehicles.

The settlers came from Homesh, a nearby Israeli settlement outpost which was recently revived at orders from hard-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and rogue Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, after it had been evacuated in 2005.

CCTV footage documenting an attack by masked Israeli Jewish settlers on the Palestinian village of Burqa, north of the occupied West Bank, at sunset yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Yq4IGoqedu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 5, 2023

Palestinian Red Crescent reported that nearly 60 Palestinians were injured as they were confronting the colonial Israeli settlers who were backed by well-armed Israeli soldiers.

Source: Palestinian media (Translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

