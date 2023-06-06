Netanyahu, Al-Sisi Hold Phone Call after Egypt Border Attack

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 6, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in the aftermath of Saturday’s deadly attack at the border with Egypt.

According to a readout from Netanyahu’s office, Sisi expressed his “deep condolences” over the attack and committed to a “joint and exhaustive investigation.”

However, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidential palace did not mention an expression of condolences, instead simply saying that the conversation “addressed the shooting incident at the Egyptian-Israel border on Saturday, June 3, 2023, that led to the deaths of border security personnel.”

The spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy, also noted that the phone call was initiated by Netanyahu.

“The president and prime minister of Israel have affirmed the importance of full coordination to uncover all the circumstances of the incident,” he added in a brief statement.

Both sides, meanwhile, affirmed “commitment to upholding the two countries’ peace treaty and security coordination,” The Times of Israel reported.

Three Israeli soldiers were killed early Saturday at a guard post close to the Harif military base.

Source: Israeli media

Related Videos

How did Mohamed Salah thwart the enemy’s celebrations of the anniversary of the setback (NAKSA)?

A Palestinian funeral home for Egyptian soldier Mohamed Salah, in Nablus.

What do the Palestinians say after the Egyptian soldier operation?

The Egyptian soldier…will he open the doors of the “lone wolves” from Egypt’s borders on Israel?

Heartbreak in Tel Aviv after the popular ovation for the hero, Mohamed Salah

Related Posts

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Egypt | Tagged: al-Sisi, Martyr Mohamed Salah, Netanyahu, Ziomedia |