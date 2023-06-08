‘Fattah’: Iran’s New Home-Grown Hypersonic Missile (Video & Photos)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 6, 2023

The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Tuesday an advanced hypersonic ballistic missile, a new home-grown achievement scored by the Islamic Republic.

The hypersonic missile, named ‘Fattah’, was unveiled by the IRGC in Tehran at a ceremony attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Chief Commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami and the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Features

The projectile, whose name has been chosen by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has a range of 1,400 kilometers.

‘Fattah’, new advanced hypersonic ballistic missile.

The missile’s warhead has a spherical engine running on solid fuel with a movable nozzle that allows the missile to move in all directions, Tasnim news agency reported.

Due to having great tactical capabilities, Fattah hypersonic ballistic missile can fly at very high speeds and perform various maneuvers in and out of earth’s atmosphere.

Gen. Hajizadeh

Speaking in a ceremony, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Hajizadeh said that by unveiling the ‘Fattah’ hypersonic ballistic missile today, Iran now became one of the four countries in the world that have this technology.

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Hajizadeh

Fattah missile cannot be destroyed by any missile due to its movement in different directions and heights, he added.

Stating that the speed of the Fattah missile is Mach 13, the commander said that a missile with such speed will be impossible to be confronted.

Last week, Hajizadeh said the homegrown hypersonic ballistic missile has undergone all tests.

The new missile can penetrate all air defense missile systems and detonate the enemy’s anti-missile systems, the top Iranian commander added last week.

Only a handful of countries, including the US, China, Russia and North Korea have mastered the technology to manufacture hypersonic missiles.

Source: Mehr News Agency

June 6, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

Related Videos

Iran launches a hypersonic ballistic missile… a missile message at the mouth of ignited events

Israeli concern following Iran’s announcement of the “Fattah” missile

The United States never expected him from Iran until his terrifying appearance, which struck an army, surprised them

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran | Tagged: Brigadier General Hajizadeh, Ebrahim Raeisi, Fattah hypersonic ballistic missile, IRG Aerospace Force |