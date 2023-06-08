Lebanese Farmer Heroically Confronts Israeli Bulldozer: Video

The Lebanese farmer Esmail Nasser heroically confronted an Israeli bulldozer scraping his occupied land in Kfarshuba area under the pretext that it is moving behind the withdrawal line.
The Israeli occupation forces were expelled by the Islamic Resistance in 2000 from most of the Lebanese territories in the South and Western Bekaa. However, the Israeli enemy kept occupying Shebaa Farms, Kfarshuba hills, the Lebanese part of Al-Ghajar town, and miscellaneous positions along the Lebanese-Palestinian borders.
Thus, the withdrawal line cannot cover up the Zionist violations behind it.
Nasser stood baldly in face of the Israeli bulldozer, rushing into the occupation forces to warn them against continuing the scraping works.
House Speaker Nabih Berri held a phone call with Nasser, greeting his courage and maintaining that such will confirms liberation and occupation demise are inevitable.
Kfarshuba locals headed into the scene in solidarity with Nasser and rejection of the enemy violations
Source: Al-Manar English Website
Related Videos
Related News
- ‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
- ‘Israeli’ Regime Seizes More Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion in Occupied West Bank
- Al-Manar Exclusive: Banner of Palestine Gathers the Free People Worldwide
- 56th Anniversary of Naksa: Egypt Border Attack Implies “Era of Defeats Has Gone”
Filed under: "Israel", Lebanon | Tagged: Al-Ghajar town, Berri, Israeli Aggression, Popular Resistance, Resistance And Liberation Day, Shebaa Farms and KfarShuba Hills, South Lebanon |
Reblogged this on penelopap.