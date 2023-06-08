Lebanese Farmer Heroically Confronts Israeli Bulldozer: Video

 June 6, 2023

Lebanese farmer Esmail Nasser heroically confronts an ⁦ Israeli⁩ bulldozer
A Lebanese tries to stop an Israeli bulldozer with his body

The Lebanese farmer Esmail Nasser heroically confronted an ⁦ Israeli⁩ bulldozer scraping his occupied land in ⁦ Kfarshuba⁩ area under the pretext that it is moving behind the withdrawal line.

The Israeli occupation forces were expelled by the Islamic Resistance in 2000 from most of the Lebanese territories in the South and Western Bekaa. However, the Israeli enemy kept occupying Shebaa Farms, Kfarshuba hills, the Lebanese part of Al-Ghajar town, and miscellaneous positions along the Lebanese-Palestinian borders.

Thus, the withdrawal line cannot cover up the Zionist violations behind it.

Nasser stood baldly in face of the Israeli bulldozer, rushing into the occupation forces to warn them against continuing the scraping works.

House Speaker Nabih Berri held a phone call with Nasser, greeting his courage and maintaining that such will confirms liberation and occupation demise are inevitable.

Lebanese farmer Esmail Nasser heroically confronts an ⁦ Israeli⁩ bulldozer

Kfarshuba locals headed into the scene in solidarity with Nasser and rejection of the enemy violations

Source: Al-Manar English Website

