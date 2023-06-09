During Israeli War on Lebanon in 2006, Finance Minister Jihad Azour Ordered Inspection of All Aids Trucks: Report

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 7, 2023

Ex-minister of finance Jihad Azour

Mohammad Salami

Since the Free Patriotic Movement, Lebanese Forces, and miscellaneous parliamentary blocs decided to nominate the former finance minister Jihad Azour for presidency, doubts were cast on his political background and the commitment to the reform and state building project.

The parties, which supported Azour, have been claiming that he is not a confrontation dialogue and can use his vocational expertise to face the socioeconomic crisis plaguing Lebanon.

However, a quick review of Azour political experience in Lebanon can refute those allegations and highlight the fact that he is a confrontation candidate who is rejected by a large segment of the Lebanese for certain considerations.

In an article written by Imad Marmal, Al-Joumhouriya newspaper mentioned that, during the Zionist war on Lebanon in 2006, Azour, who was a finance minister at that time, ordered inspection of all aids trucks destined to the Resistance supporters.

Marmal added that Azour decision outraged Hezbollah that dispatched two members of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc to discuss the move, noting that the meeting was stormy.

The writer indicated that Azour played a central role in devising the financial policies of Fuad Siniora government (2005-2008) responsible for the economic collapse in Lebanon, citing administrative judicial reports which condemned Azour for being involved in state-budget violations.

According to the article, Azour was part of Siniora political team when Hezbollah and allies quit the government (that turned illegitimate) and engaged in a fateful battle.

It is worth noting that Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and allies have nominated Head of Marada Movement Sleiman Franjiyeh for presidency as Speaker Berri called for a session on 14 June to vote for a new president.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

