Journalists Among Palestinians Injured in Israeli Raid in Ramallah

June 8, 2023

Israeli occupation forces entered Ramallah on June 7, 2023 and demolished the home of Palestinian prisoner Eslam Farroukh.

Several Palestinians were injured, including journalists, as Israeli occupation forces raided the city of Ramallah early late on Wednesday.

Palestinian Health Ministry announced that six Palestinians were injured as Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raided the West Bank city overnight to demolish the house of Palestinian prisoner Eslam Farroukh.

Three of the injured were hit by live fire, one of whom was listed in moderate condition, the ministry added.

The occupation military published video of army engineers drilling in the house of Froukh to place explosives, before a large blast was seen that blew out the first floor of the four-story building.

Video footage showed dozens of Israeli military vehicles in the area of Farroukh’s home and Palestinians gathering. Another clip showed Israeli vehicle attacking Palestinians who appeared hurling stones and Molotov cocktails to confront the IOF.

Farroukh, 26 was allegedly charged by occupation authorities carrying out a deadly twin bombing attack in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) last November.

Palestinian media said photojournalist Mu’men Samareen was shot in the head as security forces were dismantling the house of Farroukh, adding that another journalist, Rabi’ al-Munayyer, was also reportedly injured from a bullet wound to the abdomen.

Palestinian journalist Momen Samreen was deliberately shot in the head despite wearing Press uniform by Israeli occupation forces while doing his job and covering an Israeli military raid in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank in the predawn hours of Thursday. pic.twitter.com/XaIF5oR88q — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 8, 2023

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) released a statement on Thursday morning condemning the Israeli crimes against Palestinian journalists.

“Journalist Mu’men Samareen was injured by a metal bullet fired by occupation soldiers at his head and was taken to Ramallah Hospital for treatment,” the PJS statement read, “while journalist Rabi’ al-Munayyer was injured with a metal bullet to the abdomen and is still being treated at Ramallah Hospital after the occupation forces targeted the journalist crews during their coverage of the occupation’s raid in the city of #Ramallah last night.”

The group said that it will pursue its efforts to bring the perpetrators to trial before the International Criminal Court and other legal forums.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

