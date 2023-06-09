Lebanese Army, people confront IOF violations in southern Lebanon

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 9, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

A Lebanese army soldier aiming an RPG at an Israeli occupation tank (Al Mayadeen)

By Al Mayadeen English

A Lebanese citizen was wounded by tear gas canisters fired by occupation soldiers at residents in the Lebanese village of Kfar Chouba.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that Lebanese youths from the village of Kfar Chouba in southern Lebanon removed barbed wires placed by Israeli occupation forces and filled in a tunnel they had dug in the area.

A Lebanese citizen was wounded by tear gas canisters fired by occupation soldiers at residents in the area, while the Lebanese army soldiers took combat positions.

Residents of #KfarChouba stand against the Israeli violations of #Lebanon's sovereignty as the occupation set up barbed wires and began digging a tunnel into the area.



Residents of the Lebanese border village are still confronting the Israeli forces in the area as the IOF deploy… pic.twitter.com/7Uv61zKGif — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) June 9, 2023

Al Mayadeen correspondent highlighted that this is the first time since liberation in 2000 that the Lebanese army is deployed to this area.

Our correspondent reported that a Lebanese car was hit by a tear gas canister fired by occupation soldiers at the Kfar Chouba border point.

Israeli occupation forces fired smoke bombs and tear gas on people in the area, who crossed the barbed wires placed by the occupation and headed into advanced points near the borders with occupied Palestine.

Israeli occupation forces deploy a Merkava tank to the area amid confrontations with #KfarChouba residents.#Lebanon https://t.co/COrdSrhXTa — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) June 9, 2023

The occupation forces also deployed a Merkava tank and soldiers from the occupied site of Al-Samaqah to the point of tension with the Lebanese army.

Israeli occupation violations continued in Kfar Chouba on Friday as hundreds of soldiers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) flocked to the location of a sit-in staged by residents standing up against Israeli violations in the area.

On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces carried out bulldozing operations outside what is known as the “withdrawal line” in Kfar Chouba.

Lebanese farmer, Ismail Nasser, was seen standing in the face of an Israeli bulldozer to defend his land against Israeli aggression on #Lebanon's border.



The Israeli bulldozer was seen trying to crush the #Lebanese farmer as it continued its operations.



Activists compared the… pic.twitter.com/w2LYmiSiDc — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) June 7, 2023

Read more: Lebanese Resistance major player on international level: Iran’s Raisi

