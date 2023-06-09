Lebanese Army, people confront IOF violations in southern Lebanon

A Lebanese citizen was wounded by tear gas canisters fired by occupation soldiers at residents in the Lebanese village of Kfar Chouba.
Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that Lebanese youths from the village of Kfar Chouba in southern Lebanon removed barbed wires placed by Israeli occupation forces and filled in a tunnel they had dug in the area.
A Lebanese citizen was wounded by tear gas canisters fired by occupation soldiers at residents in the area, while the Lebanese army soldiers took combat positions.
Al Mayadeen correspondent highlighted that this is the first time since liberation in 2000 that the Lebanese army is deployed to this area.
Our correspondent reported that a Lebanese car was hit by a tear gas canister fired by occupation soldiers at the Kfar Chouba border point.
Israeli occupation forces fired smoke bombs and tear gas on people in the area, who crossed the barbed wires placed by the occupation and headed into advanced points near the borders with occupied Palestine.
The occupation forces also deployed a Merkava tank and soldiers from the occupied site of Al-Samaqah to the point of tension with the Lebanese army.
Israeli occupation violations continued in Kfar Chouba on Friday as hundreds of soldiers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) flocked to the location of a sit-in staged by residents standing up against Israeli violations in the area.
On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces carried out bulldozing operations outside what is known as the “withdrawal line” in Kfar Chouba.
