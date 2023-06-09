Palestinian shot over alleged stabbing operation in Ramallah

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Israeli occupation forces launch an investigation after an Israeli soldier was wounded in an alleged stabbing operation at the Rantis checkpoint.

Israeli media reported on Friday that an Israeli occupation soldier was wounded in a stabbing operation at the Rantis checkpoint, northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

According to the media, the shooter was shot, and the operation is under investigation.

At dawn today, an Israeli soldier was injured in a stabbing operation at the Ranits checkpoint near Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/7JuN0mc880 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 9, 2023

A few hours ago, Palestinian media reported that Resistance fighters confronted an incursion by the Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of Jenin camp at dawn Friday, forcing the IOF to fully withdraw from Jenin following violent confrontations.

Local media stated that Israeli occupation forces stormed the city using sound bombs and gunshots, which led to a fire breaking out in an electricity generator.

The IOF prevented the civil defense teams from reaching the fire to put it out and wreaked havoc in shops in the vicinity of the Dakhiliyah roundabout, amid violent confrontations with the Palestinian youths who stood up against the incursion.

Jenin|



Israeli occupation forces failed in its mission to arrest any wanted Palestinians and withdrew under heavy gunfire exchange.



On its way out, the Israeli military hit the electrical engines that supply some neighborhoods with electricity. pic.twitter.com/AeSlCMJ70y — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) June 9, 2023

The IOF intensified their military presence and set up ambushes and checkpoints in the vicinity of the villages and towns of the province, as part of their systematic campaign.

Earlier, the Resistance fighters of Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade – shot down an IOF drone as it was hovering over the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade – said in a statement, “Our freedom fighters were able to shoot down an IOF drone over the Jenin camp, and it is in our engineers’ hands who are trying to extract relevant important and sensitive information.”

Jenin |



Palestinian fighters shot down an Israeli UAV drone in the sky of Jenin RC, and post a picture of the rifle that shot it down. A turkish-version of a SLR rifle.



Unusual type of weapons that palestinian armed groups possess in the west bank pic.twitter.com/eCxbd5OM6Z — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) June 8, 2023

It is noteworthy that the Resistance in Jenin warned a few days ago that the occupation has the intention to infiltrate the Jenin camp and assassinate members of the Brigade and arrest others, stressing at the same time that the extensive overflight of drones is aimed at gathering intel about the possible targets of the occupation.

