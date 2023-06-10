Gebran Bassil Involved in Conspiracy to Isolate Resistance Just as Walid Jumblatt in 2008: Al-Akhbar

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 9, 2023

Translated and Edited by Mohammad Salami

As several key parliamentary blocs have nominated the ex-minister of finance Jihad Azour for presidency, the political scene in Lebanon can no longer be seen as part of the ordinary rivalries.

In an article written by Ibrahim Al-Amin, Al-Akhbar daily asked, “What is the magic that reunited the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) with all its opponents?”

Head of FPM Gebran Bassil had announced his support to the nomination of Azour forming a political intersection with his rivals, including the Lebanese Forces, Al-Kataeb and the pro-US deputies.

Al-Akhbar stressed that what is going on in Lebanon is not a matter of ordinary rivalries, adding that a well-devised conspiracy against the Resistance is appearing.

In this regard, the paper hinted at the role of the American embassy in uniting the political foes despite all their rifts, describing the political attack on the Resistance as a dirty battle.

The writer drew a similarity between the political campaign against the Resistance in 2008 led by Prime Minister Fuad Siniora and Progressive Socialist Party Chief Walid Jumblatt.

Al-Amin explained that Azour, who was a finance minister in Siniora government is playing the same role of his master, warning that Gebran Bassil is responsible for the conspiracy devised to isolate the Resistance just what Walid Jumblatt did in 2008.

The article narrated briefly the story of Hezbollah role in supporting FPM and all the Christians in Lebanon and the region and preventing their isolation as well as defeat.

Al-Akhbar, finally, warned that such a plot is leading inevitably to a major explosion in Lebanon.

It is worth noting that Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and allies have nominated Head of Marada Movement Sleiman Franjiyeh for presidency as Speaker Berri called for a session on 14 June to vote for a new president.

To read the original version of the article, click here.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Elie Ferzli reveals the bitter truth… Basil is the enemy’s intelligence man and plans to destroy Christians!

Former Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elie Ferzli, journalist and political analyst Amin Kamouria – with Walid Abboud

