Violent Israeli Gas Bomb Attack on Protesters in Kfarshuba and Al-Arqoub Sparks Outrage

In a shocking turn of events, Zionist occupation forces have unleashed a brutal assault on the people of Kfarshuba and Al-Arqoub in the South of Lebanon on Friday.
The demonstrators, who were peacefully protesting against the destruction of their land, were targeted with gas bombs.
This heinous act has caused immense harm and distress among the affected individuals.
In response, the Lebanese army has taken strategic combat positions at the Kfarshuba border point and deployed along the withdrawal line in the Kfarshuba hill. Their presence aims to protect the region from further encroachment and maintain the territorial integrity.
While occupation forces launch their attack on the people of Kfarshuba and Al-Arqoub, UNIFIL forces have remained silent and seemingly passive. Criticism mounts as they are seen merely observing the situation without taking any decisive action to protect the affected individuals.
In an act of self-defense, demonstrators from Kfarshuba and Al-Arqoub have resorted to throwing stones at the attacking soldiers.
Speaking from Kfarshuba, MP Qassem Hashem made a profound statement, declaring that the current events signify a crucial step towards the complete liberation of the remaining land. Hashem emphasized the significance of the national strategy of “the army, the people, and the resistance,” stating that the ongoing situation only serves to reaffirm its importance and necessity.
These areas, which hold significant cultural and historical importance to the residents, are facing the threat of destruction due to ongoing development projects.
Amidst this backdrop, the use of such force has further exacerbated the tensions in the region and sparked outrage among the local population.
Member of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc Ali Fayyad indicated that the Resistance is monitoring the developments in Kfarshouba and will not allow the enemy to persist on its violations, citing Hezbollah military readiness to confront any Israeli escalation.
Watch the moment our colleague, Al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shoeib, was hit during the confrontation with the Zionist enemy.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
