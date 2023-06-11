Acts of Resistance Rise in Face of Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 10, 2023

The Palestinian resistance fighters and youths clashed with the Israeli occupation forces in the various towns and cities of the West Bank, confronting the raids of the enemy troops and settlers.

In Tarmsaea, northeastern Ramallah, the locals confronted the settlers attacks on the village as local sources reported that the settlers smashed olive trees and burnt crops.

The Zionist occupation forces stormed Bayta village, south of Nablus, heavily firing gas bombs at the Palestinian youths and obliging the shops owners to provide their surveillance cameras recordings.

The Israeli occupation forces had raided Beit Furik town and clashed with locals in Taqoa village in southeastern Bethlehem.

The occupation forces assaulted Al-Ghoul family members and raided their houses in Ras Al-Amoud town, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds.

The Palestinian resistance has escalated its confrontations with the Zionist enemy in occupied West Bank, injuring nine settlers during last week.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

