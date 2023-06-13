IOF lured and targeted by the Nablus Brigade, IOF detains Hamas leader

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

12 Jun 2023

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli Occupation Forces attempt to raid Nablus’ old city but are lured and confronted by the Nablus Brigades of the Al-Quds Brigades, forcing them to withdraw and revert to a detention campaign across the West Bank.

Israel Occupation Forces fire tear gas during confrontations with Palestinians during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP)

The Nablus Brigade of the Al-Quds Brigades reported that its Resistance fighters confronted the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) that had “stormed the Old City” of Nablus, from multiple fronts, at dawn Monday. In turn, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades’ Nablus Brigade reported that they had successfully lured and targeted a unit of the IOF entering from one of the fronts.

In a statement, the Al-Quds Brigades – Nablus Brigade explained that “its Resistance fighters were able to target the occupation forces and their vehicles, with heavy and successive salvoes of bullets and explosive devices, as well as engage in violent confrontations with them on more than one axis.”

The IOF stormed the Old City of Nablus in large numbers since the early morning hours, while local media reported that violent confrontations took place between Resistance fighters and the IOF, which then were forced to withdraw from the city.

In turn, the Nablus Brigade affiliate of the Al-Aqsa Martyr Brigades said in their statement that “Zionist special forces were lured into the Al-Houh area near Al-Qahwa, and the forces were targeted with intense and blessed barrages of bullets, and two explosive devices were detonated among the invading forces.”

A large number of Israeli occupation soldiers broke into the Old City of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, last night, according to local sources. pic.twitter.com/ipHr4r2nta — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 12, 2023

According to their statement, as well, the Brigade highlighted that this “lure” operation was not the first of its kind and will not be the last noting that they have dubbed it Operation “Hunting Idiots.”

The Nablus Brigade vowed to be “be the horror that follows you [IOF] everywhere.”

In parallel to the Nablus raid, other units of the IOF stormed the Shuafat refugee camp, north of Occupied Al-Quds, as well as the towns of Zababdeh in Jenin and Jifna in Ramallah.

Read more: Waed Association: Israeli Occupation seeks revenge against Walid Daqqa

During the confrontations, a Palestinian was shot and dozens of others suffered from suffocation due to the launching of teargas canisters by the IOF during their raid on the town of Zababdeh, south of Jenin.

Moreover, a detention campaign was launched in the Jalazoun refugee camp in Ramallah and the town of Dura in Al-Khalil. Among the detained was a leader in the Hamas movement, Rizq Rajoub, whom, according to Israeli media had previously spent 28 years in an Israeli prison.

In the same context, the Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinian youths during their raid into the Dheisheh camp near Beit Lahm, where eyewitnesses reported that a large number of IOF stormed the camp and stationed themselves at its entrance amid violent confrontations with the Palestinian youths.

Read more: IOF storm section in Al-Naqab prison amid rising tension: Office

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade., Dheisheh camp, Hamas, IOF, Jalazoun refugee camp, Nablus, Nablus Brigade, Palestinian Resistance, Palestinian youth generation, Shuafat camp |