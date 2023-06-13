Israeli Army Issues New Rules: Shoot Any Suspicious Egyptian Soldier

Posted on June 13, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

June 12, 2023

Israeli soldiers near the Egypt-Israel border area following the deadly incident. (Photo: Video Grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The new rules came days after an Egyptian police officer, Mohammad Salah, killed three Israeli soldiers and wounded two others. 

The Israeli army has reportedly issued new stricter instructions regarding Egyptian soldiers guarding the border area between Egypt and Israel. 

The new instructions include opening fire in response to any unnatural or suspicious movement by any Egyptian soldier. 

Who is Mohammad Salah, the Egyptian Soldier Hailed as a ‘Martyr’ by Palestinians and Arabs

The instructions were communicated by Israeli Army Radio and reported by RT Arabic, among other media outlets. 

According to the reports, the army rules call for keeping distance between Israeli soldiers and the fence separating the borders, and not to advance without permission from superior officers. They also call for the treatment of any “unnatural movement” by any Egyptian soldier as a possible attack. 

The new rules also expect Israeli soldiers in the border area to wear helmets and to immediately report any suspicious activities. 

Report: Israeli Soldiers Refuse Military Service after 3 Deaths on Egyptian Border

RT also cited the Israeli Army Radio as saying that Israeli soldiers are now viewing Egyptian police as a possible threat, while only ten days ago, they were seen as partners. 

The final report of the incident, resulting in the killing of the three Israeli soldiers and one Egyptian police officer, is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.  

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on June 13, 2023 at 3:35 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

%d bloggers like this: