Israeli Intelligence Officer: Hezbollah Elite Forces Will Invade and Occupy Galilee

June 12, 2023

Israeli veteran intelligence officer, Jack Nerea, said that, in case of any war with Hezbollah, the Party will fire 2000 missiles per day at the occupation entity.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Nerea indicated that five brigades of Hezbollah elite forces (Al-Rudwan) will invade Galilee through three positions.

The Israeli officer said that Hezbollah is expected to fire a large number of missiles before ordering the elite ground units to occupy Galilee after seizing Karmiel, Kiryat Shmona, and Naharia.

Nerea indicated that, in case Iran turns to be a state with nuclear weapons, ‘Israel’ will hardly be able to face Hezbollah due to the mutual deterrence.

For her part, Sarit Zahabi, Reserve military officer and director of Alma Research, underscored the recent clashes between the Lebanese civilians and the Zionist occupation army on Lebanese-Palestinian border, describing the Lebanese army intervention as provocative.

Zahabi noted that Hezbollah military maneuvers come in the context of the psychological warfare the Party has waged against ‘Israel’, highlighting the military capabilities during the drill carried out by the Lebanese Resistance.

