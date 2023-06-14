West Bank Shooting Injures 4 Israelis as Hamas Warns against Ben Gvir Police Bill

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Israeli medics treating an injured man in a shooting west of Jenin in the West Bank (Tuesday, June 13, 2023).

Injuries were reported among Israelis in the West Bank on Tuesday as Hamas resistance movement warned against a bill that would grant so-called National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sweeping powers to direct police to take far-ranging actions against suspects who have not been charged with any crime.

Four Israelis were wounded in a shooting attack near the so-called settlement of Mevo Dotan, west of Jenin in the northern West Bank, Israeli media reported, quoting Magen David Adom as saying.

The Jerusalem Post reported that a number of Palestinian shooters fired at a man in his 30s, wounding him, before driving further down the road and shooting three additional Israelis and wounding them lightly.

Balata Refugee Camp Raid

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Two Palestinians were injured as Israeli occupation forces raided Balata refugee camp in Nablus, prompting clashes with local residents.

At least two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire during the raid, Palestinian Health Ministry said, noting that one was shot in the chest and the other in the elbow and thigh.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation forces attack a besieged house with bombs in Balata refugee camp, north of the occupied West. pic.twitter.com/3ikPbJp9uU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 13, 2023

The two are in stable condition, the Palestinian ministry added.

Israeli occupation forces were surrounding a home in the Balata refugee camp, attacking it with bombs, Palestinian sources reported.

Israeli Provocations in Al-Quds

Meanwhile, Israeli provocations in occupied Al-Quds went ahead, with Zionist settlers performing Jewish songs near Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Colonial Israeli settlers provocatively dance and sing at Bab Al-Silsila, one of the gates of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/KJGipKOS5N — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) June 13, 2023

Ben Gvir Bill

On the other hand, Hamas resistance movement denounced the Israeli bill that would allow Ben Gvir to impose renewable detention orders for up to six months at a time and restrict suspects’ movements, communications and access to employment or international travel without needing to file charges or to present evidence.

Itamar Ben Gvir attending a session at the Knesset (photo from November 2022).

The bill is aimed at oppressing our people in the occupied territories of 1948, under the pretext of alleged countering crime, Hamas said in a statement.

Source: Israeli and Palestinian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

