Anti-Hezbollah Candidate Fails despite Instigated Nomination, US Intimidation

June 14, 2023

Presidential hopeful Jihad Azour

Mohammad Salami

Regarding the large parliamentary blocs, only Loyalty to Resistance (Hezbollah) and Development and Liberation (Amal Movement) nominated Head of Marada Movement Sleiman Franjiyeh for presidency.

Franjiyeh is seen by his supporters as the political figure who can reassure the resistance in face of the Israeli and takfiri enemies. The former minister and member of parliament is also classified as a lenient politician who is capable of communicating with all the Lebanese parties and the foreign states.

Marada Movement Chief Sleiman Franjieh

On the other hand, all the resistance rivals, joined by the Free Patriotic Movement, decided to nominate Jihad Azour, the ex-minister of finance in Siniora government (2005-2008), despite all his involvement in the corrupt policies which pushed Lebanon to bankruptcy.

The political rift in Lebanon was escalated before the House Speaker Nabih Berri called on the parliament to convene and hold the twelfth presidential vote session.

The Lebanese crisis was fueled by the US intervention and intimidation reflected by a number of officials,, including Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.

Leaf said it was considering sanctions on top Lebanese officials, allegedly for their obstruction of electing a new president in the country.

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf

In the same context, the US Under Secretary of State Victoria Noland announced that she contacted House Speaker Berri.

Had a constructive call with Lebanese Speaker Berri about the urgency of electing a president and enacting legislation on critically needed IMF reforms. Appreciate his commitment to try to keep quorum and hold open electoral sessions as long as it takes to get the job done. — Under Secretary Victoria Nuland (@UnderSecStateP) June 13, 2023

These pressures were reflected in the stances of the “Change” MPs some of whom expressed clearly that they are obliged to vote for Azour. MP Ibrahim Mneimneh indicated that voting for Azour is similar to taking a poison.

نتجرع سم جهاد أزعور غدا ولنا كلام آخر لاحقا@Daraj_media pic.twitter.com/HtegkuVbWq — Ibrahim Mneimneh | ابراهيم منيمنة (@Ibrahim_mneimne) June 13, 2023

Moreover, MP Halimah Qaaqour maintained that pressures and immoral intimidation occurred to push the “Change” MPs to vote for Azour.

Magic Turns against Magician

The wide political intersection pushed by foreign forces to vote for Azour failed to grant the IMF official more than 59 supportive ballots, while he needs 65 votes to become a president.

This frustrating loss pushed the Lebanese Forces MPs to lose temper while answering the reporters’ questions after the session.

MP Sethrida Geagea

MP George Adwan

Following the session, Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance MP Hussein Hajj Hasan said that political divisions are the main obstacle that hinders electing a new president. He stressed importance of electing a president who is agreed upon by different political powers.

“Lebanon needs to have a new president as soon as possible, and this requires national settlement and a genuine dialogue,” MP Hajj Hasan told reporters.

Ahead of the session, Member of Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah reiterated Hezbollah’s stance in backing Franjieh, stressing that the candidate “is capable to communicate with all the Lebanese people.”

“The candidate we support has clear political project and he is capable of reassuring all Lebanese powers,” Fadlallah told reporters before the session.

He slammed Hezbollah’s rivals by saying: “All those who agreed on candidate Azour have one goal: to topple our candidate.”

Meanwhile, he affirmed that the Lebanese State can’t be built by quarrels and discord.

“Hezbollah is sticking to the Constitution and the Taif Agreement. Our hand is extended for dialogue to reach a settlement.”

During an evening interview with Al-Manar TV, MP Fadlallah said that, despite all pressures, the other side failed to confiscate the parliament, calling for a national dialogue without preconditions.

Hezbollah MP Hasan Fadlallah

MP Ali Hasan Khalil indicated that the vote session was a victory for democracy in Lebanon, adding that the intersection which voted for Azour has ended in accordance with the remarks of its figures.

Next Session

House Speaker Berri, after the session, called on the various parties to halt trading accusations regarding the delay of the presidential elections, underlining the importance of holding a national dialogue to discuss the issue of presidency.

Member of Moderation bloc, Ahmad Al-Kheir, told the reporters that the bloc’s members will vote for a certain candidate in the upcoming session (as they abstained from supporting any of the candidates in today’s session).

According to the ballots’ count, Azour secured only 59 votes, while Franjiyeh managed to outpace all the expectations and gain 51 votes likely to increase dramatically during the upcoming session.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

