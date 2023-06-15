Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 14 2023

Photo Credit: The Cradle

The Syrian government’s agreement to crack down on illicit Captagon networks as part of regional diplomatic rehabilitation highlights the need for joint efforts, even if they contradict US interests in keeping Damascus isolated.

By The Cradle’s Syria Correspondent

In a significant display of collaboration and determination, the Syrian state has intensified its efforts to combat the manufacturing and smuggling of narcotics within its borders, specifically targeting the flow of the highly addictive drug known as Captagon into Saudi Arabia. https://thecradle.co/article-view/26005/crushing-the-captagon-cartels-syria-and-saudi-arabia-join-forces

Recognizing the grave threat posed by this illicit trade, the Syrian leadership has undertaken strategic measures, including the mobilization of officers and a comprehensive security campaign to eradicate cartel networks operating in the country.

In recent weeks, the Syrian security forces have carried out raids in the border areas where the control of the Syrian security services is weak, and have even threatened to carry out airstrikes to target Captagon factories.

Syria and Saudi Arabia’s joint effort

These developments come as a result of the recent Syrian-Saudi rapprochement, which has seen the Syrian state pledge to combat the manufacture of drugs on its territory, while Saudi Arabia has redoubled efforts at home to contain an emerging, easy-to-manufacture drug known in the kingdom as “shabu,” or worldwide as “crystal meth.”

The Syrian and Saudi role in the fight against drugs is consistent with developments in Iraq and Jordan which have joined the kingdom in working together to combat drugs and prevent their territories from being used as hubs for the manufacture of narcotics and as transit routes.

Just as regional cooperation in combating the drug trade is gaining momentum, the US media has relentlessly propagated the notion that Syria and Lebanon have transformed into narco-states, serving as major hubs for the manufacturing and smuggling of Captagon.

Consequently, Washington appears dissatisfied with the aforementioned joint efforts to combat this notorious yet lucrative drug trade.

Well-informed sources reveal to The Cradle that efforts between Arab countries to cooperate in counter-narcotic operations are being made in the face of intense US pressure. Washington’s stance on this is clear; it wants to undermine any progress in Syrian-Saudi relations, even if this leads to the failure of the fight against drugs.

As the US focuses on addressing the Captagon issue, which has emerged in the security vacuum resulting from regional conflicts, various Arab capitals, including Riyadh, Damascus, Baghdad, Amman, and Beirut, are collaborating to eradicate this illicit market. They have established a coordinated control room to track drug sources and smuggling routes, with the objective of dismantling the networks that have proliferated in recent years.



Previous attempts to combat Captagon

Moreover, parallel to the political rapprochement between Damascus and Riyadh, marked by the upcoming reopening of their embassies and the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the recent Arab Summit in Jeddah, the security services of both countries have initiated a long-term partnership with Jordan and Iraq. This partnership aims to combat the pervasive drug problem that has arisen during the challenging security conditions endured by Syria throughout the war.

The joint security cooperation of the countries involved in this process, according to informed sources who spoke to The Cradle, is due to previous agreements during meetings between security officials.

The region, particularly in the past two years, has witnessed an alarming escalation in drug smuggling activities, necessitating a united response.

The sources reveal that there was a history of successful security cooperation prior to the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011. Notably, their joint efforts in the past led to the dismantling of numerous Captagon manufacturing and smuggling networks.

In 2010, Saudi Arabia played a significant role in uncovering and neutralizing a major drug network that involved individuals from various nationalities, including Jordanians, Syrians, and Saudis.

Unfortunately, with the onset of the Syrian conflict, the existing security cooperation was disrupted, temporarily halting the joint efforts.

It’s bigger than Syria

Among the myriad of drugs available, Captagon stands out as one of the most prevalent due to its ease of manufacture and low production costs. The security vacuum created by the Syrian war provided an ideal breeding ground for its production, while the region’s challenging economic conditions further facilitated the establishment of expansive smuggling and distribution networks. The allure of substantial financial gains motivated the emergence of these illicit networks, exacerbating the drug problem in the region.

Contrary to what is commonly believed, security sources confirm to The Cradle that Captagon manufacturing operations are not limited to Syria, but rather factories in Jordan and Iraq are raided from time to time, which prompted the restoration of security cooperation between the affected countries to eliminate these networks.

Meanwhile, Washington perceives Captagon as a security threat originating from the Syrian state, and has used it as grounds to draft new sanctions to penalize and increase pressure on Damascus and to provide cover for the illegal presence of US forces in the country. However, the Arab countries involved in the joint effort have chosen a different path, leveraging the experience of past cooperation and recognizing the futility of depending on US political investment.

While security operations are typically shrouded in secrecy, the countries engaged in this endeavor have openly expressed their political commitment and documented their cooperation. This was evident in the articles of the final statement issued at the five-party meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, hosted in Amman last month.

In this context, Syrian sources indicate that the political declaration issued parallel to the security measures taken so far aims to send political messages to western countries that the Syrian government is a partner in the solution rather than part of the problem.

Additionally, this increase in cooperation has impacted the political aspects of the Captagon issue as well. This was clearly demonstrated by the discussion of Captagon during the recent visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to Baghdad on 4 June, which was completely at odds with the desired US approach.

Washington’s plan is to offer assistance to the border guards of the countries neighboring Syria alongside its own efforts to combat the drug. This includes the continued deployment of US forces to various bases in the northeast region as well as the border triangle shared with Jordan and Iraq (Al-Tanf).

The funding for these operations, initially authorized under the pretext of fighting ISIS, is now specifically allocated by the US Department of Defense in accordance with the so-called CAPTAGON Act, which aims to highlight the alleged involvement of the Syrian government in the trade.

The act also seeks to undermine the pharmaceutical industry in Syria, which is one of the few industries that partially survived the war intact.

Continuous collaboration against the regional drug trade

In light of these circumstances, recent leaks published by Reuters regarding Saudi Arabia’s alleged offer of $4 billion to the Syrian government in exchange for resolving the Captagon issue deserve scrutiny. The Saudi Foreign Ministry denied these claims, while a Syrian source tells The Cradle that the allegations form part of the US-led media campaign against the Syrian government.

The source emphasizes that Saudi Arabia is actually engaged in a partnership with the Syrian government to resolve the drug crisis, while Damascus considers Captagon as one of the most significant risks resulting from the war, greatly impacting the country’s economic recovery, security, and humanitarian well-being.

It is anticipated that more networks will be dismantled in the upcoming period, particularly considering that the majority of networks dismantled thus far were active in southern Syria. This region has been undergoing a gradual post-war recovery process, aiming to revive state institutions and eliminate the prevailing security vacuum.

Simultaneously, efforts are being made to regain control over areas completely outside the Syrian government’s jurisdiction and enhance the effectiveness of government agencies in areas under its control. These endeavors necessitate significant effort and ongoing cooperation among the concerned capitals to establish a collaborative security belt.

The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of The Cradle.

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Bashar Al-Assad, IRAQ, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, USA | Tagged: American Aggression in Syria, Captagon Drug Traficking, Global war on Syria, MBS |