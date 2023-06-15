Palestinian prisoners describe Al Mayadeen as spearhead of Arab media

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 14, 2023

ByAl Mayadeen English

“Al Mayadeen through its staff and administration is the sigh of the oppressed against the oppression perpetrated against them.”

In a letter to Al Mayadeen Media Network for its 11th anniversary, Palestine’s heroic prisoners in Israeli prisons described it as the spearhead of Arab media contending against the zionist propaganda machine of disinformation.

Palestinian prisoners in the occupation prisons sent messages to Al Mayadeen extending their congratulations to the institution on its 11th-year anniversary.

“Al-Mayadeen has always been a platform for truth in the face of arrogance and hegemony, Al Mayadeen is the voice of truth and the oppressed, and an icon of the resistance for Arab media,” the Palestinian prisoners said in a letter.

“Al Mayadeen who has always been on the side of the Palestinian people, stands as the spearhead of Arab media contending the zionist propaganda machine of disinformation.”

“Al Mayadeen, through its staff and administration, is the sigh of the oppressed against the oppression perpetrated against them.”

In the letter, the prisoners touched on the docuseries titled “The Heroes“: describing it as a resounding sound that represented the heroism of the Palestinian prisoners.

Picturesquely, they elaborated saying: the grim walls and barbed wires of the occupation prisons could not stop Al Mayadeen‘s rays of sunlight from touching their prison cells.

They concluded the letter by extending their appraisal to Al Mayadeen which has taken upon itself to broadcast the prisoners’ suffering, heroism, and news in all its facets.

