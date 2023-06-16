Nablus Showdown: Palestinian Youth Challenge Israeli Forces’ Escalated Aggression

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 15, 2023

Today, a tragic incident unfolded in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, as a 20-year-old Palestinian named Khalil Yahya Al-Anis lost his life during clashes with Israeli occupation forces.

Hailing from Al-Ain camp, Al-Anis valiantly stood against the aggression but succumbed to the injuries inflicted by Israeli gunfire.

Reports from medical sources at Al-Najah Hospital in Nablus reveal that two other Palestinian youths were also wounded in the confrontation. One of them remains in critical condition after being struck by live bullets in the head and thighs. This distressing event highlights the ongoing violence and the profound impact it has on the lives of Palestinians in the region.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that 20-year-old Palestinian Khalil Anees was fatally shot in the head by Israeli occupation forces during a brutal Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/o0Sv5vEolC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 15, 2023

In a distressing turn of events, another Palestinian youth was injured in a deeply troubling incident involving an Israeli occupation vehicle, as they were run over. Adding to the alarming situation, approximately 170 individuals, including an infant, experienced the harmful effects of poisonous gas.

Ahmad Jibril, the Director of the Emergency Unit in the Palestinian Red Crescent, expressed his concern, stating that Israeli occupation forces obstructed the efforts of the Red Crescent’s medical staff in reaching the affected homes to provide necessary aid and transfer the injured to the hospital.

Furthermore, the escalation of violence targeted ambulances directly, with one ambulance being attacked with a gas bomb and another coming under fire while attempting to evacuate an emergency case. These distressing incidents underscore the challenging conditions faced by Palestinian civilians and the obstacles encountered by those providing crucial medical assistance in the affected areas.

lsraeli occupation forces prevent Palestinian ambulances from entering Ya’bad where a number of Palestinians have been injured amidst a current raid. pic.twitter.com/BAcvEBL5k0 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 14, 2023

Earlier reports from Palestinian media have revealed that Resistance fighters valiantly confronted an incursion by Israeli occupation forces approaching from multiple directions. Palestinian youths bravely fought back against the incursion, utilizing locally-manufactured explosives as part of their defense strategy. The clashes intensified across various areas of Nablus, as the Israeli occupation forces faced fierce resistance in the form of heavy gunfire from Palestinian fighters.

The Israeli occupation forces have cited the demolition of Osama Taweel’s home as their justification for their military presence in Nablus. Taweel is a Palestinian who has been accused of the alleged killing of an Israeli occupation soldier named Ido Baruch, which occurred last year. This action by the Israeli forces highlights their approach of collective punishment, wherein the family home is targeted as a punitive measure, despite the fact that such actions have been widely criticized for their questionable effectiveness and potential violation of international law.

Nablus is a war zone tonight https://t.co/HodxW45heE pic.twitter.com/AvFTUN5qPB — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) June 14, 2023

In Pictures: Destruction left behind Israeli occupation forces after blowing up the family house of Palestinian prisoner Osama Taweel in Nablus city during a brutal raid, which lasted for about six hours, as a punitive measure, earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/VybtTmCB45 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 15, 2023

The recent killing of Palestinian youth Fares Hashash has further exacerbated the situation in Nablus. Hashash tragically lost his life during a raid on the Balata camp, carried out by Israeli occupation forces.

Regrettably, the situation in Nablus continues to be marked by tension and instability, as Israeli occupation forces persist in their aggressive actions. These actions not only disregard the lives and well-being of Palestinian civilians but also contribute to the perpetuation of a hostile and volatile environment. The need for a peaceful resolution and the protection of the rights and safety of all individuals involved remains of paramount importance.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Gaza is not absent from the scene of the increase in the frequency of Zionist attacks.. A stand in Gaza in support of the West Bank and Jerusalem

The occupation blows up the house of the prisoner Osama Al-Taweel, killing a young man and injuring others during the storming of Nablus

