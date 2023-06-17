Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish Palestinian Home Without Warning, Second Time in a Month

Posted on by fada1

15-06-2023

Bethlehem / PNN /

The Israeli occupation authorities today demolished a Palestinian-owned house in the Bethlehem-area city of Beit Jala claiming it was built without a permit, according to a local activist.

One of the homeowner, Tha’ir Zareena, stated in a phone call to the PNN news network that the occupying forces suddenly stormed the area and completely demolished his two-story house without prior notice. He was present at his workplace during the invasion, and the pretext for the demolition was the lack of a permit.

Zareena added that this was the second time the occupying forces demolished his house. About a month ago, they issued an order for self-demolition, and it was indeed demolished. However, the occupying forces did not agree to the demolition process and carried out the complete demolition today, despite his hiring a lawyer to stop the demolition policy.

Mohammad Hamida, an activist, said a large army force broke into the Beir Oneh area of Beit Jala and demolished a 150-square-meter, one-story house owned by Maher Zarineh under the pretext it was built without a permit.

This is the fifth time the Israeli occupation demolishes a Zarineh house in the same area.

