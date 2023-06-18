Palestinian Resistance in West Bank Moves from Mere Defense to Decisive Attacks

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 17, 2023

One of the Palestinian youths was injured early Saturday during clashes with the Zionist occupation forces in Jenin, West Bank.

Ibn Sina Hospital announced that the Zionist gunfire hit the young man’s right hand.

Palestinian sources reported that clashes erupted between the Palestinian youths and the Zionist occupation forces near Jenin camp, adding that the resistance fighters used guns and explosives to target the enemy troops.

Jenin Brigade mentioned that its fighters frustrated the enemy’s scheme to entice them into certain ambush positions, adding that the resistance men dealt major blows to the enemy.

Fatah Movement Commander Jamal Haweel indicated that Jenin fighters worked in accordance to the message of the Islamic Jihad Chief Ziad Nakhalah’s message to move from defense to attacks.

Suspension Bridge

Meanwhile, the Zionist enemy is scheduled to inaugurate the suspension bridge linking Al-Thawri neighborhood and Al-Rababa Valley in the south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupied Al-Quds, in the context of the Judaization schemes.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

