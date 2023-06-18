Saudi FM in Iran: We Hope Restoration of Diplomatic Relations Positively Affects Entire Islamic World

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 17, 2023

The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan underscored Saturday the endeavor to restore the diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and the Islamic Republic, hoping that this development positively affects all the Muslim World.

In a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, the Saudi top diplomat thanked the Iranian government and foreign ministry for enhancing and facilitating the restoration of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Bin Farhan also said that he would convey the Saudi King’s invitation to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh.

The joint press conference followed a meeting between the two foreign ministers in the context of the rapprochement of relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian and Bin Farhan reportedly discussed issues of bilateral importance, as well as regional developments.

The meeting is the third meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia after Tehran and Riyadh resumed diplomatic relations in China-brokered talks between top security officials of the two countries in Beijing in March.

The two earlier meetings of the two foreign ministers took place in third countries while today’s meeting in Tehran is the first meeting of the top diplomats of Iran and Saudi Arabia in one of their capitals after seven years of no formal ties.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations in 2016 after angry protesters rushed into Saudi diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad following Riyadh’s assassination of a prominent Shia cleric Nimr Baqir al-Nimr.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

