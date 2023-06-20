George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control

The French website “OJIM”, also known as “L’observatoire du journalism”, shed light on the dealings of the non-governmental organizations backed by US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.
In its report, OJIM underlined that the NGOs are using soft power while playing a major role in Lebanon, amid an absence from the government, giving them leeway to roam freely within the country.
In a recent investigation, the Open Society Foundation, established by American-Hungarian billionaire George Soros, has come under scrutiny for its growing influence in Lebanon. While presenting itself as a philanthropic endeavor aimed at promoting democratic governance and human rights, critics argue that it serves as a tool of American “soft power” that erodes national sovereignty and favors global financial interests.
The Open Society, which is operating all around the globe, has strategically extended its reach into Lebanon, a country grappling with severe institutional and economic crises. Reports suggest that the organization has made substantial investments in local associations, taking advantage of the shortcomings of public authorities. By providing services that are no longer adequately offered by state institutions to the population, the foundation seeks to infiltrate civil society and exert influence over where the country is heading.
A key individual when it comes to their efforts in Lebanon is Ghassan Salameh, a former Lebanese Minister of Culture and father of Lea Salameh, who has played a crucial role in establishing an extensive network within Lebanese society.
The foundation infiltrated various protest movements, placing intellectuals, academics, and experts capable of steering them toward outcomes aligned with its interests. Some commentators even speculate about a “takeover bid” by Soros over the protest movement, highlighting the simplicity and effectiveness of the strategy employed.
During the protests that erupted in the country in October 2019 and lasted for months, Soros increased funding for Lebanese NGOs, and within a few weeks, an amount of over $3.6 million was disbursed to support their activities.
According to the French website, the foundation’s financial investments covered various sectors, including media [9%], justice [5%], human rights organizations [7%], culture and the arts [7%], higher education [5%], the economy [17%], equality and the fight against any form of discrimination [17%], health [10%], and children’s right to education [8%].
George Soros’ Open Society foundation in Lebanon raises concerns among critics, who question the implications for national sovereignty and the country’s future trajectory. As the foundation continues to allocate significant resources and strategically expand its network, the long-term consequences of its involvement remain subjects of debate and analysis.
The foundation has put more than $32 billion into various NGOs globally since 1988, placing the elder Soros under the spotlight for what many described as the fabricating and financing of color revolutions in countries that don’t align with American interests and oppose Washington’s agendas in various parts of the world – namely in Eastern Europe in the 1990s and most recently the 2014 coup in Ukraine.
