Jenin ambush complex, exceptional, Israeli media say

June 21, 2023

Israeli media comment on the ambush that hit the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin, calling what happened exceptional in terms of the capabilities utilized.

Photos of Israeli disabled vehicles in the aftermath of the Jenin ambush, June 19, 2023 (Social Media)

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli media outlets commented Monday on the ambush that the Israeli occupation forces were hit by in Jenin, describing what happened as “very painful and exceptionally tragic.”

The Israeli occupation forces were hit by an ambush in Jenin, which included the detonation of improvised explosive devices and gunfire, resulting in the injury of six Israeli soldiers, according to Israeli media. “The army is still trying to retrieve the vehicle that fell into the ambush,” the media outlets said.

According to the military correspondent at the Israeli Walla! website, Amir Bohbot, an Apache attack helicopter was called in to assist in the evacuation of the wounded IOF soldiers, and it was shot at from the ground, which forced the pilot to use flares in order to avoid getting hit with a rocket.

The next storming of Jenin will not be easy, Bohbot added, stressing that the question remains: “How did the intelligence and the operations branch not know the range of these explosive devices?”

Israeli Channel 13 military affairs correspondent Or Heller said what happened was “exceptionally painful, tragic, and very complex,” explaining that “the explosive device exploded under an armored military jeep, apparently penetrating it and causing injuries.”

The situation “prompted the Air Force to deploy an Apache attack helicopter in the sky of the area, something that has rarely happened since the Second Intifada.”

“The Apache fired a missile or two toward Jenin,” Heller noted, highlighting that the shooting was documented on camera and that the media was awaiting official confirmation from the Israeli occupation forces.

“The Palestinian militants studied the entry and exit methods of the undercover forces from the camp and planted explosive devices there with large payloads,” Israeli Channel 13 military affairs correspondent Alon Ben-David said.

Moreover, Walla! quoted a military source as saying that the yield and payload of the IEDs used against the Israeli occupation forces caught the soldiers by surprise. “The usage of such IEDs signifies that [the Resistance] is an advancement in terms of the capabilities.”

لحظة استهداف قوات الإحتلال المتوغلة داخل جنين بعبوات ناسفة محلية الصنع. pic.twitter.com/ABx0ZKxayv — يونس الزعتري #عين_على_العدو (@YounesZaatari) June 19, 2023

“There were concerns about there being more highly-explosive IEDs in the area,” the source added.

Channel 13 Arab Affairs correspondent Hezi Simantov described what happened in Jenin as a “battle in every sense of the word.”

Israeli KAN broadcaster military affairs correspondent Itai Blumental said: Jenin was undergoing a “‘Lebanonization’ process,” which he said was “extremely worrying”.

“The Israeli forces have been conducting arrest and raid operations in the West Bank for a year and a half, but Palestinian attacks have not decreased there. On the contrary; their methods have evolved,” Israeli Channel 12 military correspondent Nir Dvori noted.

Operation Fury of the Free

The Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade confirmed that its fighters opened fire at the IOF during the raid on the camp and detonated a number of explosive devices that targeted several military vehicles.

A statement issued by the Al-Quds Brigades announced the launch of Operation Fury of the Free in response to the aggression and incursion of the occupation forces into the city of Jenin, affirming its continued fight against the occupation forces.

The Jenin Brigade stated that it still had more surprises in store, warning the occupation forces against persisting in their aggression against the homes of the innocent and targeting civilians.

A large Israeli occupation force had stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, leading to armed clashes that resulted in the injury of several civilians.

An Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the occupation forces deployed snipers on the rooftops of several homes and targeted civilians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that four Palestinians have been martyred thus far, with over two dozen wounded, 5 of which are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that seven soldiers were injured in the ambush.

