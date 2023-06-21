Russian Air Force Destroy NATO-sponsored Al Qaeda Posts in Idlib

Posted on by fada1

JUNE 20, 2023

The Russian air force in Syria carried out a series of bombings against the positions of the NATO-sponsored Al Qaeda Levant terrorists in the western Idlib countryside.

At least 4 sorties shortly before noon today, Tuesday 20 June 2023, targeted quarters and weapons depots of Al Qaeda Levant (aka Nura Front – HTS – Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham) in the Sheikh Bahr area west of Idlib in the northwest of Syria.

Local sources confirmed the targeting while Al Qaeda propagandists were whining and claiming, as usual, that the weapons depots were civilian facilities. However, locals confirm that at least two area commanders of the HTS were among the casualties in the bombing, the locals couldn’t determine whether the terrorists were all killed or how many were killed and how many were injured.

The video is also available on Rumble, and BitChute,

The bombing of Al Qaeda Levant serves as a message to the Turkish madman Erdogan and his NATO and Israel sponsors that time to deliver on the Idlib agreement signed in September 2018 to clear Idlib from Al Qaeda terrorists and the Turkish Army of the NATO ‘defensive’ alliance is long overdue, and that the patience of the Syrian leadership and its allies has run out.

Large reinforcements of the Syrian Republican Guards Corps, particularly Brigade 105, were spotted near the frontline with the Turkish Army and its Al Qaeda proxies in Aleppo countryside. Brigade 105 of the Syrian Republican Guards Corps is credited for the series of victorious battles eradicating Al Qaeda from Damascus and its Ghouta countryside.

On the Idlib front, Al Nimr ‘Tiger’ Forces of the Syrian Arab Army are more than ready to confront the Turkish Army and its Al Qaeda proxies in the province, the ‘last stronghold of Al Qaeda’ in the region.



Tiger Forces are one of the elite units of the Syrian Arab Army’s special forces and have won numerous battles against the US-sponsored terrorists in all of Syria’s terrains and in all weather conditions including air drops behind enemy lines in Deir Ezzor province.

The beefing up of the Syrian troops in Aleppo comes after a Turkish army drone bombed a Syrian Army’s post near Tal Rifaat in the northern Aleppo countryside killing 3 Syrian soldiers last Wednesday 14 June after a Russian armored vehicle was bombed killing two Russian soldiers and injuring others, all as the Russian capital Moscow was hosting talks between Syrian and Turkish officials along with their Russian and Iranian counterparts to follow up on the Turkish request for rapprochement with Syria!

In the same pretext, the US CENTCOM, the Pentagon’s military branch responsible for US war crimes committed in the Levant has deployed F22 fighter jets to its bases in Jordan amid what it claims Russian fighter jets provocative actions against the US fighter jets.

The Russian air force in Syria is operating legally upon the request of the Syrian government to combat terrorism while the US air forces and the US military operate illegally in Syria to prolong the war of terror and war of attrition against the Syrian people exerting pressure on the Syrian leadership as per Pentagon officials.

Syria News is a collaborative effort by two authors only, we end up most of the months paying from our pockets to maintain the site’s presence online, if you like our work and want us to remain online you can help by chipping in a couple of Euros/ Dollars or any other currency so we can meet our site’s costs.

You can also donate with Cryptocurrencies through our donate page.

Thank you in advance.

More

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, NATO Alliance, Russia, Syria | Tagged: Aleppo, Centcom, Deir ez-Zor, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Nusra Front), Russian Aerospace Forces, SAA, Syrian Republican Guards, Tal Rifaat, Turkish Army |