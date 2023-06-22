3 martyrs in Israeli drone strike on a car near Jenin

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

21 Jun 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

A car targeted by an Israeli-guided missile burns to the northeast of Jenin, occupied West Bank, Palestine, June 21, 2023 (Social Media)

ByAl Mayadeen English

An Israeli drone strike targets 3 Resistance fighters to the northeast of Jenin near the Jalama checkpoint, marking an escalation as such an event has not occurred since 2005.

Three Resistance fighters were martyred after an Israeli drone strike targeted them in a car near Jenin, as gunshots were heard in the vicinity, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced the names of the three martyred fighters:

Suhaib Adnan Al-Ghoul, 27, a formation leader in Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade.

Mohammad Bashar Oueis, 28, a leader in Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

Ashraf Murad Al-Saadi, 17, a fighter in Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade.

The Israeli occupation forces seized the bodies of the three martyrs who were assassinated near the Jalama checkpoint northeast of Jenin.

Israeli media outlets said that the Israeli Air Force carried out an aerial assassination operation in Jalama near Jenin, for the first time since 2005.

June 21, 2023

The destroyed Palestinian vehicle where the three Palestinian activists were assassinated in an Israeli attack. (Photo: Social Media)

For the first time since the Second Palestinian Intifada (uprising), the Israeli occupation army carried out an aerial assassination of Palestinians near Jenin.

Palestinian media reported on Wednesday evening that an Israeli plane carried out an assassination of a Palestinian group in the Jalameh region near the northern city of Jenin in the Occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it targeted the Palestinians with a “drone after its members (allegedly) opened fire in the Jalameh area.”

BREAKING: Israel's air force targeted a car, assassinating three young Palestinian men near Jenin. pic.twitter.com/5Mg4GuNZm2 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 21, 2023

The Israeli occupation army also claimed that “the targeted cell carried out shooting operations in Israeli towns.”

The last time the Israeli occupation army targeted Palestinian activists in aerial assassination was in 2006, the military’s statement said.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Civil Defense said that three bodies were found inside a vehicle, and that the “occupation forces are coordinating with the Israeli ambulances to seize the bodies of the (Palestinian) martyrs.”

Al Jazeera reported that the occupation forces were shooting at Palestinians who were trying to go to the location of the targeted car to reclaim the bodies.

Change of Policy

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the change in the assassination policy using aerial bombing is supported by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant and approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sustained in Israeli raid on Jenin

Palestine Chronicle

In response, the Jenin Brigade, a branch of the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, Al-Quds Brigades issued a statement, stating:

“A group of our heroes bled in a cowardly assassination carried out by an occupation army drone. (The assassinations) will not weaken our resolve and the enemy’s leadership must bear the punishment.”

The Jenin Brigade revealed the names of the three Palestinians as Suhaib al-Ghoul and Muhammad Owais of the Al-Quds Brigades, and Ashraf al-Saadi of the Fatah military wing, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

(Al Jazeera, Palestine Chronicle)

