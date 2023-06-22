Damascus sends reinforcements north to counter Turkish proxies

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 21 2023

Syrian army units advance in the town of al-Eis in south Aleppo province, Syria, Feb. 9, 2020. (Photo Credit AFP via Getty Images)

By News Desk

The reinforcements come as a new round of Russia-sponsored peace talks between Syria and Turkiye begin in Astana

The Syrian army has sent massive military reinforcements, including tanks and APCs, to areas in northern rural Aleppo controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, as talks are underway in a new round of Russian-sponsored peace negotiations in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Lebanese Broadcasting Company (LBC) reported on 20 June that, according to the Syrian government-affiliated Al-Watan newspaper, these reinforcements aim to halt what it described as the expansion of terrorist groups in the region.

Parts of the Aleppo governorate are occupied by the Syrian National Army (SNA), a Turkish-backed militia formed from remnants of extremist Salafist armed groups that began fighting to topple the Syrian government in 2011.

Former fighters from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), HTS, and ISIS, all of which fought as part of the US-backed regime change effort, now help comprise the SNA.

HTS continues to occupy much of Idlib governorate, following the group’s conquest of northwest Syria in 2015 with US, Saudi, Turkish and Qatari support.

Turkiye initially used ISIS and HTS as proxies to occupy northern Syria and prevent the establishment of a Kurdish autonomous region by the People’s Protection Units (YPG), later known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which allied with the US military to fight ISIS starting in 2015.

Turkiye then invaded northern Syria directly to create a roughly 30km buffer zone between its border and SDF forces during three separate military operations, namely Operation Euphrates Shield (2016) in Jarablus, Operation Olive Branch (2018) in Afrin, and Operation Peace Spring (2019) in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain.

Yesterday’s Syrian army reinforcements coincided with the start of the 20th round of the Astana peace talks, attended by Russia, Iran, Turkiye, and Syria, in addition to a delegation from the Syrian opposition, and observers from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Damascus insists that Turkish forces and its proxies must withdraw from northern Syria in exchange for any peace deal and normalization of relations.

Damascus has said that a precise timetable for a Turkish withdrawal forms the basis for discussing other topics related to the return of refugees and the fight against terrorism in all its forms.

Last week, Turkiye carried out multiple drone attacks on Kurdish-held regions of north and northeast Syria, killing 16 people, including one civilian, in a single day, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The strikes primarily targeted Kurdish-held Tal Rifaat and Manbij in the country’s north near the Turkish border, where the Syrian army has also been deployed in partnership with the SDF to deter further Turkish incursions.

The Syrian army and SDF established joint military operations rooms in Manbij and Tel Rifaat in July of 2022 to counter another Turkish military incursion expected at the time.

Press conference of the Russian President’s Special Envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev

Final statement of the Astana talks: Commitment to the sovereignty and independence of the Syrian Arab Republic

