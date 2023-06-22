Jumblatt to Al Mayadeen: Return to peaceful, armed struggle necessary

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 21, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

The head of the Progressive Socialist Party says the Golan uprising must advance today to a new stage through Arab support.

The head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt

The head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, considered on Wednesday that the stance taken by the Arabs of the Golan and Jenin was “outstanding”.

This came at a time when hundreds of residents of the occupied Syrian Golan are confronting Israeli occupation plans to install energy turbines on Syrian soil. The Israeli occupation brought in large reinforcements and closed all roads leading to Al-Hafayer area, where Israeli wind turbines are to be built.

The Israeli occupation forces fired rubber and live bullets and tear gas bombs on the demonstrators, injuring several of them, while preventing ambulances from reaching the demonstration points.

Occupation forces also used drones to massively fire gas bombs toward the protesters, and dozens suffocated as a result.

مسيّرة تابعة لقوات الاحتلال تطلق قنابل الغاز بكثافة باتجاه المحتجين من أبناء #الجولان_السوري_المحتل.



مراسلة #الميادين هناء محاميد @HanaaMahamed pic.twitter.com/LGl04KliPb — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) June 21, 2023

In an interview for Al Mayadeen, Jumblatt called for a unified stance from the Golan all the way to Palestine, stressing the need to return to both armed and peaceful struggle.

The head of the Progressive Socialist Party said he is communicating with the people of the Golan, stressing his readiness for more such communication.

Jumblatt pointed out that there is no international stance yet regarding the current events that the Golan is witnessing, and the US administration has only expressed worry, making a unified stance a necessity.

Elsewhere, the Lebanese leader added that the uprising must advance today to a new stage through Arab support.

Likewise, the Progressive Socialist Party saluted the people of the occupied Golan “who cling to their land and identity and stand up to the plans of the occupation.”

In a statement, the party announced its solidarity with the people of the Golan in their movements against the occupation, stressing the importance of continuing on this national path.

The statement stressed that Palestinian cohesion and unity of decision-making in confrontation at all levels are the only paths to protecting the Palestinian cause and achieving the rights of the Palestinian people, as long as all political and diplomatic actions to curb the aggressive tendencies of the Israeli government did not succeed.

The Progressive Socialist Party saluted the Palestinian people and the people of Jenin, Huwara, Nablus, and all regions of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and the occupied lands in 1948, as well as the heroes of the confrontations waged by the Palestinian Resistance in the face of the Israeli occupation and the Israeli settlement campaign, which escapes from any restrictions, stealing what is left of Palestinian land.

On his part, former Lebanese minister Ghazi Al-Aridi indicated that as the Israeli occupation project continues, it is not surprising to see the current events in the Golan.

Al-Aridi pointed out that the people of the Golan are taking an honorable, historical position at a time when Jenin also stands strong, revealing the presence of indirect communication with the people of Golan.

In the same context, Talal Arslan, head of the Lebanese Democratic Party, said there are no words that express what the youths and elders in the Golan are doing in confronting Israeli arrogance.

Unfortunately, there is a lack of awareness among many Arab and Islamic countries regarding the Israeli encroachments, Arslan told Al Mayadeen.

Earlier, residents of the occupied Syrian Golan, who gathered to protest Israeli plans to seize more Syrian territory under the pretext of installing energy turbines, affirmed to Al Mayadeen that the energy turbines that the Israeli occupation wants to build aim to seize Syrian land and forcibly expel Syrians, underlining that despite Israeli terror, they will not abandon their land whatsoever, stressing that liberation is underway.

Faraj Saqr, a member of the Executive Office in Quneitra Governorate, told Al Mayadeen that “our people are determined to thwart all Zionist-American projects in our land.”

It is noteworthy that “Israel” has been occupying the Golan Heights since 1967 and refuses to recognize Syrian sovereignty over it, despite the United Nations’ repeated assertion that it is part of Syrian territory and that Israeli actions in it have no legitimacy.

Will the occupation back down before the steadfastness of the people of the Golan? | 2023-06-21

The scene The Occupied Golan: A Solid Stand

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Syria Golan Heights | Tagged: Israeli Occupation, Jumblat, Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party (PSP, Palestinian cause, Palestinian Resistance, Palestinians rights, Quneitra, Syrian Resistance |