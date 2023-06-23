Debacle over launching major West Bank op widens divide in ‘Israel’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 23, 2023

An armored vehicle during an Israeli occupation forces raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on June 19, 2023. (AFP)

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli media outlets present contradicting stances within the Israeli security establishment over whether a massive military operation in Jenin should be launched.

The demands of lawmakers and officials within the Israeli security establishment have shown significant differences on whether a massive military operation will be executed, and media reports on the matter have mirrored conflicting stances within the establishment.

Israeli Channel 12 news proclaimed that “Israel was being brought closer to a larger operation in the Jenin area.” Concurrently, Channel 13 news reputed that Security Minister Yoav Gallant said in closed meetings that “there was currently no need for an operation.”

Meanwhile, the Kan public broadcaster said that “the establishment understands that Israel is approaching a limited operation in Nablus and Jenin.”

Haaretz reported that there has been increasing pressure from the government and settlement leaders to launch a large-scale operation in the immediate past, but the Israeli army has been resisting it.

Such reports further showcased a deeply-divided “Israel” and its inability to take a unified stance as some Israeli senior lawmakers, and officials, in addition to settler leaders demand conducting a “limited” operation in the occupied northern West Bank, while others demand a “larger” operation, while others a demanding a halt to operations.

The schism deepens

Zvi Sukkot, a member of far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich’s party, went ballistic on Ynet Radio on Wednesday threatening that “if the security situation continued without a proper response – he would cease to be a member of the coalition.” It is worth noting that Smotrich is one of the most senior members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Likud MK Tally Gotliv boldly demanded collective punishments against Palestinians in a tweet on Wednesday.

Palestinians “only understand power! I am uncompromisingly right-wing. Wherever a terrorist comes from, the whole place needs to pay. Collective punishment. Only like that! I’ve had enough of a country that worships momentary quiet,” she said.

Israeli “opposition” members also slammed the Israeli government.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman tweeted, “A feeble, frightened government that exhibits weakness every day. Hezbollah’s incursion into Israel’s sovereign territory and lack of IDF response, reflect the true abilities of the fully ‘right-wing’ government.”

In yet another contradictory statement, Labor member of Knesset Gilad Kariv said, “Whoever claims that the answer to the terror wave is to increase IDF activity, without addressing the need to renew dialogue with the Palestinian Authority and acting significantly to strengthen it, is a liar who is deceiving the public.”

Heartbreaking scenes emerged from the funeral of Sadeel Naghnaghiyeh, the 15-year-old who died this morning after she succumbed to injuries she sustained after the Israeli occupation forces opened fire at her during the aggression on #Jenin two days ago.



Her schoolmates carried… pic.twitter.com/1PngVm6BBF — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) June 21, 2023

This comes after a large Israeli occupation force stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday, killing six Palestinians including children, and leaving dozens of others injured and several in critical condition.

Read next: Any blunder will snowball into all-out regional war: Sayyed Nasrallah

