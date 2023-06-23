Massive Blast Rocks Herzliya: Occupation Military Chemical Factory Suspected

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

A large explosion has occurred in a chemical factory on Thursday night, belonging to the Israeli occupation army in Herzliya, according to reports from Israeli media. The occupation army and police are currently investigating the causes of the explosion.

Initial reports suggest that the explosion was caused by a gas explosion on Eshel Street in the Nof Yam neighborhood in the city of Herzliya, which is adjacent to Tel Aviv.

There is speculation that the blast may have been due to chemicals that were buried in the Israeli occupation military systems factory in the neighboring Ramat Hasharon.

Crater with a diameter of almost seven meters after a blast in Herzliya

Zionist settlers in the area were asked to close their windows to avoid being exposed to any emitted materials. The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, known as Kan 11, has reported that some settlers have complained of burning eyes.

“Herzliya” Mayor didn’t identify the source of the explosives but accused the Israeli government of carelessness.

A screen grab from a video that shows a crater in the ground in ‘Herzliya’ following a loud explosion, June 22, 2023. (Twitter)

A huge explosion echoed through “Herzliya” north of “Tel Aviv” on Thursday evening. Although it occurred close to the location of a munitions facility, where a similar explosion took place in 1992, the origin of the explosion in the unpopulated, sandy region in an “industrial” part was not immediately verified, as per Israeli media.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military censorship decides to impose a publication ban on the explosion that occurred, as per Al Mayadeen’s correspondent.

Reports also suggest that the explosion took place in an Israeli military-industrial complex. pic.twitter.com/Jvb5EK7km3 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) June 22, 2023

As per pictures said to be taken on the scene, the explosion on Thursday left a hole in the earth.

Following the explosion, Israelis settling in “Herzliya” reported suffering from an odd smell and substance in the air that made their eyes burn.

Israeli Army Radio cited “Herzliya” Mayor Moshe Fadlon as saying that the location was known to contain explosives and that a court had ordered officials to evacuate the area more than six years prior.

The mayor didn’t identify the source of the explosives but said: “We are being careless and it’s going to cost us lives,” as per Israeli media.

He bashed the Israeli government, highlighting that “everyone is busy with the [judicial] reform. This is a mountain full of explosives.”

According to a source with the “Israel Fire and Rescue Services”, investigators are still working to determine what caused the explosion, and they have extinguished a minor fire that had started there.

