Syrian Parliament, People Salute Steadfastness of Occupied Golan Locals in Face of Israeli Occupation Violations

June 22, 2023

People’s Assembly saluted on Thursday the steadfastness of our people in occupied Syrian Golan, their adherence to their land in confronting the Israeli occupation, and their rejection of its settlement scheme to establish wind turbines on their agricultural lands.

Mass solidarity stands in support of citizens in occupied Syrian Golan in many Syrian provinces

Civil, religious, official, party, youth and trade union activities in the governorates of Swieda, Daraa and Quneitra participated on Thursday in massive solidarity stands with our people in occupied Syrian Golan, denouncing the brutal Israeli occupation attacks against them and their attempt to seize their lands to carry out its settlement plans.

The Participants saluted the steadfastness of our people in occupied Golan, their adherence to their land, Syrian identity, and their courageous national stances, despite the repressive practices of the occupation and its brutal crimes against them to harass and displace them.

They expressed their pride in the people of occupied Golan for their honorable satnce, their continuous struggle, and their heroic epics in defending their land and their legitimate rights and confronting the Israeli expansionist schemes that aim to seize more of their land and Judaize it.

The participants called on the international community and human rights organizations to take action and put pressure on the occupation authorities to stop all their criminal practices and settlement plans that violate international laws, charters and decisions.

They stressed that the Golan will remain Arab and Syrian, and will return to the homeland sooner or later.

Source: SANA

